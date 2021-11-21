Chargers need to get WR Mike Williams more involved

It has been a rollercoaster halfway point of the season for Chargers receiver Mike Williams. He came out of the gates like a man on a mission and setting himself up for a nice payday.

During training camp, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, quarterback Justin Herbert, and even fellow receiver Keenan Allen all spoke about how Williams’ role would change.

In the first three games of the season, Williams put up 82-, 91-, and 122-yard performances along with four touchdown receptions.

In the past, it felt like Williams was a “go long” kind of receiver, which Williams made the most of it, making incredible catches in Mexico City, New Orleans, and Denver. He would use his helmet, one-handed, or be able to out jump double coverage to come down with the ball.

At the beginning of the season, it was all about quick passes, slants, and just letting Williams use his big frame into bullying the defender.

In week four, he had one catch for 11 yards, but it seemed like the Raiders plan going into the matchup was to take away Williams and Allen.

The following week, Williams went back to playing at a high level. He made eight catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He even had a 72-yard touchdown reception.

That Monday, he had a swollen knee, which is something he dealt with in the past. He did play against the Baltimore Ravens, but he only had two catches for 27 yards.

He only has ten catches for 137 yards in the last four games.

Is it still the knee?

“His knee is not an issue,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said.

Have teams just schemed better and taken him away?

“The way that the defense presents itself sometimes decides where that ball goes,” Lombardi explained. “The last couple of weeks, we’ve certainly been making an effort to get him the ball more. But, maybe in a particular look, he was primary, but the particular look took them away, or the ball got batted down or something of that nature.”

There is no secret that in the first five games of the season, the Chargers started at 4-1. That is when Williams had 23 grabs for 306 yards and four touchdowns. The team is 1-3 since Williams started off the season on fire.

“We play better when Mike is involved, that’s for sure,” Staley said. “That’s what are our games state so far through nine games; when Mike’s involved, we perform better. This last game, the Baltimore game, and the New England game, we weren’t able to get him the football like we hoped, and those were all three losses. We have to continue to feature him.”

It has been rough for the Chargers as of late because not only has Williams not been making the same impact as earlier in the season, but it is hurting the offense.

There is also no established third receiver. Rookie receiver Josh Palmer is still learning to adapt to an NFL offense, while Jalen Guyton has been almost non-existent in the offense compared to last season.

Guyton was a burner in 2020 that would make one or two catches a game, but it was for a 20-plus yard gain. That isn’t happening this season.

“Jalen, obviously, is kind of our speed guy,” Lombardi explained. “We’re continuing to work that part of his game. With Josh, he’s really been coming on lately. It’s nothing necessarily to do with Jalen’s play as much as we just see Josh ascending and wanting to get him more opportunities in there. I think that they both have a role. They both have their own skillset.”

The coaches and players are saying they need to get the former Clemson Tiger going in the offense. The points, the yards, and the offense have gone down since Williams hasn’t had his touches.

There is no sense in blaming anyone. It is just as simple as getting him more involved in the offense. When he is playing at a high level, other guys become open, like Jared Cook or Donald Parham. Plus, everyone knows Allen is going to get his.

The Chargers need to get Williams going if they want to get back to winning, especially with the back end of the schedule coming up.

“I think we have to do a better job of getting him the ball and often,” Allen said. “Mike’s obviously a production guy. When he gets it, he produces at a high level, too. He scores for us a lot. Obviously, we haven’t been scoring, and that probably has something to do with Mike not getting the ball. Just finding more ways to get him the ball, giving him fade balls, and hopefully, just start making the plays.”