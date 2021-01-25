Chargers Weekend Coaching News and Notes

The Super Bowl matchup is set. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 7th. It will be Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes.

The two games were entertaining, but there was a lot of Chargers news over the weekend. A week ago, the Chargers hired Brandon Staley as their 17th head coach in franchise history. They presented him last Thursday, and he spoke about selecting his coaching staff, his excitement about coaching his new team, and numerous other things.

There was some Chargers news over the weekend as Staley continues to build his coaching staff.

Chargers reportedly hire Renaldo Hill as defensive coordinator

According to Albert Breer, the Chargers have hired a defensive coordinator. He is the secondary coach with the Denver Broncos but will be staying in the AFC West. Hill coached current Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. in his last season with the Broncos.

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Hill plays because Staley said that he intends to call the plays during his press conference. He is an up-and-coming coach, so it will be interesting to see how he does in his new role in building the defense back up.

Chargers reportedly hired special teams coach Derius Swinton.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers signed their new special teams coach on Saturday. Swinton was with the Arizona Cardinals last season. He has worked his way up working for seven different NFL organizations. He finally gets his chance to be a defensive coordinator. Last season, the Cardinals had the tenth best special teams group in the NFL, while the Chargers had their worst.

Swinton has a lot of hard choices to make, especially in the kicking game. Ty Long was one of the worst punters in the NFL last season, and he is an exclusive rights free agent, which means he can only re-sign with the Bolts. They also have kicker Michael Badgley as a restricted free agent. He missed 13 kicks last season, and he had some crucial misses. So, the new special teams coach has some work to do.

Chargers are closing in on Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chargers are closing in on hiring New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator. Staley was a quarterback at Mercyhurst, while Lombardi was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Lombardi was an offensive coordinator once before with the Detroit Lions from 2014-2015. In the two seasons, the Lions were middle in the pack in stats. This Chargers squad is more talented than that Lions offense, and if he is the OC, it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table.

He has been with the Saints organization for 12 seasons, so he has learned about leading an offense from head coach Sean Payton. Lombardi will have quarterback Justin Herbert, good playmakers, but will have an offensive line to fix.

Detroit Lions hire Anthony Lynn

The Detroit Lions reportedly hired the former Chargers head coach as the offensive coordinator. He was the Bolts head coach for four seasons and was fired a couple of weeks ago. Lynn has some offensive coordinator experience in 2016 when the Buffalo Bills fire their OC Greg Roman.

Lynn didn’t call the plays during his tenure with the Chargers, and with only one season under his belt, it will be interesting to see how he handles calling the plays. The Lions should get a boost, especially in the run game, because of Lynn’s background. Detroit hasn’t been able to run the ball effectively the last few seasons.

He may have a new quarterback as well because Matthew Stafford has requested a trade. Chargers backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor could be a possibility in free agency, mainly because Lynn holds him in such high regard.

Philadelphia Eagles hire Shane Steichen

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles for the same role. Steichen had a hand in the grooming of quarterback Justin Herbert last season.

Steichen will go from coaching Herbert to now trying to fix Carson Wentz after a rough season. It will also be interesting to see how he handles the Wentz and Jalen Hurts quarterback situation. It won’t be as easy as the Taylor and Herbert situation from this last season.

The Chargers will face the Eagles this season, so Steichen will face his former team.

QB coach Pep Hamilton interviewing for jobs

Rapoport also tweeted that Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton has two interviews scheduled with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

Hamilton has been a big part of helping coach up Herbert this season. He built a relationship with Herbert and was able to help guide him through his rookie season. Hamilton deserves all the praise, and it will be interesting to see if he is hired for one of these jobs.

Also, if he isn’t hired, it will be interesting to see if the Chargers would bring him back as their quarterbacks coach because of his familiarity with Herbert.