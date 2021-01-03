Chargers Will Need Another Great Performance From QB Justin Herbert on Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-9) will face the Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) on Sunday afternoon. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has decided to sit quarterback Patrick Mahomes while receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins won’t play due to nagging injuries.

Injuries are really hurting the Bolts going into the game. They will be down Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, Joey Bosa, Rayshawn Jenkins, and cornerback Casey Hayward. That is a lot of talent to be missing.

There will be some important keys if the Chargers are to win their fourth straight game.

1. Justin Herbert must be great yet again

The rookie quarterback has had a record-breaking season. He has often put the team on his back to win games, especially in the three-game streak the team is on. The Bolts will need that on Sunday, especially without his two favorite targets Allen and Henry out. In the last few games, Herbert has had offensive players missing at times, so he has spread the ball, and his receivers have made big plays. Herbert will look to improve his touchdown rookie passing record along with trying to break Andrew Luck’s most rookie passing yards in NFL history. Herbert needs 341 yards to break it.

2. Put pressure on Chad Henne

There is some familiarity between the Chiefs starting quarterback and Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The last time Henne started an NFL game was in 2014 when Bradley was his head coach in Jacksonville. Expect Bradley to dial up some pressure on Sunday. He won’t have Joey Bosa, Uchenna Nwosu, or Melvin Ingram, so he will need to pressure Henne in other ways. Isaac Rochell and Jerry Tillery will start at the ends. Last week, they got one quarterback hit, and Rochell had four tackles. Not that great. Expect Bradley to bring some pressure.

3. Move Austin Ekeler around

Since Ekeler returned from injury, there have been some good moments from him, but the Chargers need to do more with him. In the last few seasons, the team would put Ekeler at receiver or move him around. They also could do an end around with him. He is obviously the primary back for the Bolts, but it doesn’t mean they can’t move him around how the New Orleans Saints move Alvin Kamara. The Chargers need to get the running back a little bit more involved, especially because of how explosive he has been in the past.