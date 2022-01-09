Mike Williams vs. Brandon Facyson will be one of three crucial matchups on Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will undoubtedly be an interesting one as it will be a winner take all…well, a spot in the playoffs. Both teams know each other being divisional opponents.

Certain matchups dictate the outcome of games. Here are the three that will determine the Chargers vs. Raiders outcome:

Mike Williams vs. Brandon Facyson

There will be a lot of familiar faces on Sunday, but the last time these two teams played, Facyson was a Charger. The Raiders signed him two days after their week four matchup. Facyson is a bigger corner, so Bradley may want to use him on Williams. The Chargers receiver has eight receptions of 40-yard or more this season, which has him in a four-way tie. He is being used as more than just a down-the-field threat, but Joe Lombardi may try Facyson early with a deep pass to Williams. They have faced each other in training camp for years now they will face off on different teams.

Chris Harris Jr. vs. Hunter Renfrow

This will be the most interesting matchup of the night. Renfrow went for six catches for 45 yards and one touchdown in their week four meeting, but Harris didn’t play. He has been the slot corner for the Chargers, while Renfrow has been the slot man for the Raiders. The receiver has 99 catches for 1,025 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been Carr’s most dangerous weapon this season, so expect the veteran cornerback to take him.

Storm Norton vs. Maxx Crosby

These guys have already been introduced this season. Norton got the better of Crosby, holding him to no sacks. Crosby is one of the better pass rushers in the NFL, so Norton will need another great performance to let Justin Herbert sit back there and orchestrate. Crosby has six sacks this season. They could also switch Yannick Ngakoue to Norton’s side, so he must be ready for both guys.