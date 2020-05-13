ChargerReport
Chargers' Win Total Groupings Released

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Oddsmakers prefer to look at win totals in terms of groupings. Most teams fall in the range of five to nine wins or 10 to 14. A much smaller amount will fall in the lowest range of four or fewer wins while a rare few might notch 15 or more.

The wagering site BetOnline has released odds for whether each team's exact win total will fall into one of the four groups. Virtually all clubs have long odds to hit 15 or more wins (most come in at 125/1). Otherwise, the numbers paint a picture of how oddsmakers currently view the league.

For the Los Angeles Chargers, the most likely outcome based on the odds is a finish between five and nine wins. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. They currently have a win total over-under of 7.5 wins at most sportsbooks and come off a season in which they finished 5-11 while going 2-9 in games decided by a touchdown or less. With some positive regression to the mean expected and improvements made to various parts of the roster, a finish around the .500 mark makes sense.

Check out the win total groupings for the Chargers and the rest of the AFC West below.

Denver Broncos

· 5-9 wins: 5/9

· 10-14 wins: 5/2

· 0-4 wins: 7/2

· 15-16 wins: 125/1

Kansas City Chiefs

· 10-14 wins: 5/9

· 5-9 wins: 3/2

· 0-4 wins: 18/1

· 15-16 wins: 20/1

Las Vegas Raiders

· 5-9 wins: 5/9

· 10-14 wins: 5/2

· 0-4 wins: 5/2

· 15-16 wins: 125/1

Los Angeles Chargers

· 5-9 wins: 4/7

· 10-14 wins: 5/2

· 0-4 wins: 7/2

· 15-16 wins: 125/1

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

