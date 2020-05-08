Chargers' Win Totals Set Following Schedule Release

With the release of the 2020 NFL schedule comes a wave of analysis and information. That wave includes opening win totals for all 32 teams. According to the numbers put out by the Westgate SuperBook, the Los Angeles Chargers opened up at eight wins.

The Chargers' offseason activity generally garnered positive reviews. They reinforced the offensive line through trade and free-agent acquisitions (Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga), reinforced the secondary (Chris Harris Jr.), revamped the linebacking corps (Kenneth Murray and Nick Vigil), and landed their presumptive quarterback of the future (Justin Herbert). Combined with a returning roster that featured far better talent than their 5-11 record from last season suggests, the Chargers look like a team capable of competing for a playoff spot.

The Chargers' win total places them in the crowded middle of the league. Seventeen other teams come in within one victory in either direction of that amount. Accordingly, it shouldn't take much of a positive swing to push Los Angeles into the postseason (especially considering each conference expands its playoff field from six to seven spots this year) or much of a negative swing to land the team back in the top 10 of the draft.

Check out the complete win totals for the AFC West below.

· Denver Broncos - 8 wins

· Kansas City Chiefs - 11.5 wins

· Las Vegas Raiders - 7.5 wins

· Los Angeles Chargers - 8 wins

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH