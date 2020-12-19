Chargers WR Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson Have Stepped up at Critical Times

The Chargers are coming off a huge moral victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on national television. The whole country got to see how rookie quarterback Justin Herbert took command of his team and led them to their second consecutive late-game victory.

Herbert has a lot of talent at the receiver group with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Both receivers went into the game hobbled and couldn't give the team their usual production.

"Keenan and Mike, they're warriors," said head coach Anthony Lynn. "They suited up, and they went out and did the best they could. They made some plays, but we were using them a lot as decoys yesterday."

The two receivers Herbert depended on were Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson.

The game was tied at ten apiece. The Chargers wanted to put some points on the board before halftime. Herbert took the snap and threw a rocket to Johnson, who walked into the end zone for a 26-yard touchdown.

"A lot of the veteran players we had on a pitch count," Lynn said. "The second (string) guys stepped up and did a good job."

In overtime, the Bolts were down and needed to find a spark. Herbert dropped back and saw number 15 running clear, so he threw it up, and Guyton came down with the reception that set them up for Herbert's quarterback sneak winner.

"I blacked out," Guyton said. "All I'm thinking now is I should have scored. We should be on the plane by now. We should have been doing this interview hours ago."

They both have the trust of their quarterback. They were both crucial in the victory.

"When I first got here, you know, Jalen, and T Billy, those guys were kind of, we were the group we were the second team group," said Herbert. "We got a lot of work together, and whether it was after practice before practice, we spent so much time together and feel so comfortable with those guys going out there and, and KJ Hill as well. So, it was really great to see those guys make some big-time plays."

This didn't happen overnight. It took time to learn how to play together. During the grueling days of training camp, all three players learned how to work together, and the two receivers learned how to get open for their quarterback.

Herbert was drafted sixth overall, but Tyrod Taylor was the starting quarterback during training camp, so naturally, the rookie quarterback worked with the second and string receivers.

"Every throw that he made that ensured the coaches that he should be in the game, it was to me or (Guyton) or (Hill) — it was to the twos," Johnson said. "We already had chemistry with him when we were on the sidelines."

Guyton was an undrafted free agent and was with the Dallas Cowboys during the 2019 training camp. He was waived on cut down day. Then two months later was signed by the Chargers on the practice squad. He worked during the offseason to fight for the number three spot.

He told the media he wanted to be the Dennis Rodman of the team during training camp. He does the dirty work for the offense. He has caught passes of 53, 70, 49, and 72 yards. He also caught Herbert's first career touchdown during their week two matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"A lot of people have a lot to say about what we do," said Guyton. "Basically, we're just doing our job for the team finding our role and doing it. I'll go deep every play, I'm more than happy to, but at the same time, there's a whole laundry list of skills that we all bring to the field."

Johnson was undrafted as well but jumped around the league in 2019 with three teams. Until being signed by the Chargers practice squad in December. During training camp, number 83 would always flash. He first began working with Easton Stick and the three's but slowly worked his way up.

Whether it was long receptions or short, the receiver nicknamed "T-Billy" was always making plays. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but due to an injury to Mike Williams, he got his shot in week four against Tampa Bay. He made it count.

On the first drive of the game, Herbert did play action and waited for Johnson to get open. He hit him in stride, so Johnson walked into the end zone for a 53-yard touchdown and his first career reception in the NFL. Johnson has had receptions of 55, 54, 50, and 53.

Both players have been a big part of the offense this season. When the offense has stalled, a long ball has been thrown to 15 or 83 to get the team jump-started.

The Chargers are riding a two-game winning streak because of the chemistry between the two receivers and their quarterback. They want the streak to continue and finish the season strong.

"It's just momentum," said Johnson. "When you win, it feels good, and you want to do it again, and you know how to win. So, the more you win, the more you learn. So, we went in, and we are learning how to win, and we got to keep stacking games."