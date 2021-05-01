Chargers WR Josh Palmer ‘Ready to Get to Work’ After Being Drafted

The Chargers decided to go back to the offensive side of the football after drafting cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in the second round by drafting a player familiar with him wide receiver Josh Palmer from Tennessee.

After finding out he was the newest Chargers selection, Palmer spoke to the media and admitted he hadn't spoken to the Bolts during the process. So was he surprised?

"I'm just so happy because I think anything that would be surprising, but just to go to the Chargers, they're such a great team to play for it," explained Palmer. "Just this moment right now, I can't even put into words. I haven't stopped smiling yet."

The young receiver grew up in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, but after participating in football camps in the US, he started turning some heads. He and his family decided to transfer to St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he met the Chargers second-round pick.

Palmer recalled that on his first day of practice, he lined up against Samuel.

"He put his hands on me, but it's going to be exciting to be reunited with him and just to go to work," said Palmer.

Chargers team reporter Chris Hayre tweeted out that Chargers secondary coach Derrick Ansley spent time going up against Palmer as the defensive coordinator of Tennessee. Ansley could have been a big factor in getting Palmer to be a Bolt after going up against him in practice.

While with the Volunteers, Palmer increased his down-the-field play-making ability. He also only had four drops in his entire collegiate career, so what does he attribute to that?

"The jug machine, catching balls every day, and strengthening my hands doing grip drills," said Palmer.

While growing up in Canada, Palmer played numerous sports, including one that helped with his hands.

"I played goalkeeper growing up a lot, and you have to use your hands to get the ball," explained Palmer. "So that's one thing that I think I can contribute to that."

Palmer is coming into a semi-crowded Chargers receiving group but with an opening. There was no clear third receiver on the team, so Palmer can take that spot. The Bolts had Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson step up at times, but they need a third-down weapon.

The Chargers receiving group is led by one of the best route runners in the NFL in Keenan Allen and one of the best deep-ball receiver in Mike Williams. Palmer sees himself being very close to them.

"I'm going to be I'm going to be in their back pocket like spare change," said Palmer. "I'm going to try to learn as much as I can while I'm there. Soak it all in."

Interesting choice for them not to go the speedy receiver route, but Palmer adds something unique to this offense which is another player who can win 50-50 balls and is ready to work.

"I'm ready to get to work right now," said an excited Palmer. "If I could fly out right now, I would be there right now running routes tomorrow."