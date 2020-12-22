Chargers WR Keenan Allen and DE Joey Bosa Voted to Pro Bowl

The two players who signed big extensions in the offseason are headed to the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl results have been released, and two Chargers made the list. Receiver Keenan Allen is making his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl, while defensive end Joey Bosa makes his third straight.

Both players were given significant extensions in the offseason and both performed at a high level.

Allen has played at a Pro Bowl level all season for the Bolts. He has caught 100 passes this season along with 992 receiving yards and tied his career-high with eight touchdowns.

He had four 100-yard games along with three ten or more catch games. Allen has been a huge part of the development of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The young quarterback knows he can count on 13 to get open and catch any ball thrown his way.

Allen is still only 28-years old and missed a season and a half from 2015-2016. So, in a sense, he could only be entering his prime.

The relationship between Herbert and Allen will only continue growing going into 2021, but for now, the Chargers are in a good place, with both of them leading their offense.

Bosa has been slowed down this season with numerous injuries but is still playing at a high level. He is still the best defensive player on the field and usually on both sides of the football.

The Ohio State product has sacked the opposing quarterback 7.5 times this season. What has set the defensive end apart is his ability to stop the run. Last Thursday against the Raiders, Bosa was slowed down by a shin injury, but he had four tackles for loss on Josh Jacobs.

A couple of weeks ago, Bosa had a career game against the Buffalo Bills. He had eight tackles, six tackle for loss, five quarterback hits, and three sacks.

He was mic’d up that week, and you could hear him yell, “I am a f******* beast!”

Both players are leaders for their side of the football. They will be looked at in 2021 to try and lead their team back to the postseason.