Chargers WR Keenan Allen May Have a Big Day on Sunday Against the Jets

The Chargers (2-7) will face off against the New York Jets (0-9) on Sunday afternoon. This feels like the “Something’s Gotta Give,” matchup. These are two bad teams facing each other, so it could be a very entertaining game.

The Jets are coming off their bye week. Before that they faced the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. The game came down to the wire. The Patriots hit a game winning field goal.

Here are the three matchups that will decide the game on Sunday.

1. Keenan Allen vs. Jets secondary.

Allen is coming off a somewhat below average game in his standards. The Jets secondary is beat up and might be starting three rookies at cornerback. This could be a bounce back game for Allen. He has three 100-yard games and could see his fourth on Sunday. He is one of the top route runners in the game and it seems unfair to start a rookie against him. He could be feasting four days early from Thanksgiving.

2. Joey Bosa vs. Jets O-line.

Bosa is coming back after missing two games and one quarter with a concussion. During Thursday’s press conference he seemed fired up to get back on the field on Sunday. He hasn’t gotten a full sack since week five against the New Orleans Saints. The Jets offensive line has given up 26 sacks this season. The Bolts defensive line only had one sack in his absence. The pass rush will need to get after Jets quarterback Joe Flacco if they are to win the game and Bosa is the key.

3. The Three Dudes vs. The Jackboyz.

Flacco will have three weapons he can throw to in receivers Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, and Breshad Perriman. All three combined for 11 catches for 189 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. They are a dangerous trio. The Bolts secondary haven’t been playing at a high level this season. The secondary has allowed a league high eight pass plays of 40 or more yards. They will need to play their best game this season because all three receivers can attack them in different ways. There will be no Chris Harris Jr. for this game, so it will be up to Michael Davis, Casey Hayward and slot corner Tevaughn Campbell to hold down this talented offensive weapons.