Chargers WR Keenan Allen Talks About Dolphins Game, the Coaching Staff, and This Season

It has been a tough go as of late for the Chargers. Their latest loss was on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Anthony Lynn and the players were brutally honest in saying they got outplayed in all three phases of the game.

It was a strange game because rookie quarterback Justin Herbert wasn't making the plays he typically makes. Receiver's Keenan Allen and Mike Williams weren't making the plays they usually do. The offense didn't look in sync the way they have all season.

"It was more of the scheme," explained Allen. "They had a great game plan for us. They executed it well. I would say we use probably pretty confused out there with the looks that they were giving us."

What does Allen mean by confused?

"They mixed it up a lot," Allen said. "They ran blitz zero probably 20 times against the Rams. So, every time they showed it, we thought they were going to bring it, and most of the game, they backed off and played coverage. So, they kind of messed with our play calling a little bit."

The blitz cover zero is a package they run well where they cover man to man and leave no one deep in coverage. As Allen said, they ran it numerous times against the Los Angeles Rams, and it worked. Against the Chargers, they showed like they were going to send the blitz against Herbert but would then jump back into cover 2 or 3.

It looked like the Chargers were not prepared for that because of how the offense reacted to certain plays. Allen finished with three catches for 39 yards and one touchdown. You know the offense is struggling when Allen only has three catches for 39 yards and one touchdown.

There have been rumblings from the Chargers fan base that they want Lynn, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, and special teams coach George Stewart fired because of the mistakes the team has made. There were dropped interceptions by the defense, big plays given up, and over four special teams errors on Sunday.

"I think it's unfair," explained Allen. "We are the ones on the field. We are the ones not making the plays. With the turnovers, the special team's blocked punt, and offsides on a field goal, that's uncoachable stuff. So, we got to fix our stuff first."

It doesn't help that the team has lost seven one-score games this season, and all of them are mistakes made by the team. There have been blown leads, lack of execution, and bad play calls that have led the Chargers to have a poor season.

"Sh*t, it's been like this since I've been here," Allen said. "Pretty much the last eight years, we lose a lot of close games. When we do have the lead, we still losing."

Allen is one of the most honest players on the team. This is one of his most honest answers. The Chargers have been the team that, unfortunately, have almost been experts at giving games away or doing everything wrong when the game is on the line.

He has gone through it since being drafted in 2013. He is the second longest-tenured player on the team behind defensive end Melvin Ingram. Many Charger teams in the last eight years have been talented, but they seem to miss that clutch gene.

"Obviously, we got a lot of talent," said Allen. "A lot of pieces. We got a lot of injuries as well, too. So, I think it goes hand in hand. A lot of our guys get injured, year in, year out, and then never recover, but it is what it is."

It seems like a yearly tradition that the Bolts will lose talented players in training camp and during the season. For the last two seasons, it has been all-pro safety, Derwin James. This season along with James, they have lost running back Austin Ekeler (five games), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (six games), Ingram (three games), defensive tackle Justin Jones (three games), defensive end Joey Bosa (two games), linebacker Drue Tranquill (eight games), right guard Trai Turner (seven games), and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (three games, and only played in 10 snaps in two other games).

It is tough to win games with all of that talent missing, but the Chargers have been in these games. They aren't being blown out, so that means the talent is just a lack of execution.

So, the team is sitting at 2-7 with seven games left. What now?

"We still got a lot to fight for," said Allen. "We got pride, last name on our back, and our own legacy. So, like we talked before, I'm still chasing (Antonio) Gates. So, I still got a lot to play for myself. So, I'm going to keep showing up. Hopefully, you guys just see that and keep it going as well."

How can they do that?

"I think just making plays when it comes down to we're not really making plays right now," said Allen. "We're doing a lot of good things, but it isn't a lot of eye-catching plays like turnovers. I don't know, just game-winning plays. It's just not happening."

Can the team keep their mentality right?

"It's not been the greatest of years, but I think we've done a good job of keeping our mindset straight and attitude right," explained Allen. "Just staying locked in."

The Chargers first step is facing the winless New York Jets on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Allen has the formula to flip their season.

"Make plays, that's it," said Allen. "Just execute make the plays, make the big-time plays, turnovers, offense not turning the ball over, and special teams being special."