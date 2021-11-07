Keenan Allen vs. Darius Slay will be a matchup to watch on Sunday

The Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) are going into what seems like a “must win” game in Philadelphia against the Eagles (3-5). The offense has been pedestrian at best the last two weeks while the defense showed some life against the Patriots last week.

They face a dangerous Eagles team without starting cornerbacks Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. as they deal with injuries. Three matchups will determine the outcome of the game on Sunday.

Here are the matchups:

Keenan Allen vs. Darius Slay

It is no secret that Slay is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL while Allen is one of the best at what he does, which is route running. This Sunday’s matchup will be one to watch for because it is like water facing fire, Thanos vs. Iron Man, Batman vs. The Joker. Neither is a bad guy, but they are both great players. The last time they faced off in 2019, Allen had eight catches for 98 yards, but Slay intercepted Philip Rivers at the end of the game when he was going to Allen. It will be a great matchup to watch but one that could decide the outcome.

DeVonta Smith vs. Chargers secondary

The Chargers are down Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr., so how are they going to slow down the former Heisman winning receiver?...No really, how? The rookie receiver is fast and electric. He has had a rollercoaster start to his career having one 100-yard game, but also another three 60-yard plus performances. He could be a dangerous down the field threat especially with the team missing their two starting cornerbacks. He is coming off a one reception for 15-yard game, but he is as explosive as they come.

Storm Norton vs. Whoever lines up against him

There is no secret that opposing defenses understand that the left side is like facing The Mountain in Game of Thrones while the right side is…much more approachable. Right tackle Storm Norton gave up eight pressures last week and Matt Judon was on his side most of the game. This disruption is hurting the offense, but that is their right tackle until Bryan Bulaga returns or if he returns. The Eagles will most likely try to attack and even blitz guys through the right side often.