Chargers CB Chris Harris Jr. and WR Mike Williams deemed close contact

The Chargers placed receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on the COVID list Wednesday afternoon. Head coach Brandon Staley said that both players are deemed close contact.

"They're not out for Sunday," Staley said.

They still have a chance to play because their cycle started on Monday, similar to edge rusher Joey Bosa before the Pittsburgh Steelers game. So, they must sit out for five days, and then they can come back.

That puts them in line to be able to possibly return for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. They were a close contact to teammate Keenan Allen, who tested positive for COVID on Monday afternoon and was placed on the COVID list.

Even Allen has a chance to play on Sunday because he is vaccinated and needs to have two consecutive negative tests in 24 hours.

Fackrell Out

Chargers edge rusher Kyler Fackrell had a procedure done on his knee this week, so Staley expects him to be out this week.

"Looking forward to getting him back at some point this season," Staley said.

The Chargers head coach mentioned that it was done to help clean some stuff up in his knee and doesn't have a timetable but expects it not to be a season-ending injury.

It is good that edge rusher Chris Rumph is coming off his best game as a rookie, sacking and hitting Joe Burrow three times last Sunday.

"Similar to the secondary, I just think us being able to take a look at all these guys and like having a guy like K-9 (Kenneth Murray) is a guy that can flex and do some things. Then all the different personnel groupings that we can play with from a defensive line standpoint," Staley explained.

Joseph on track

The Chargers have defensive tackle Linval Joseph was given an exempt from the commissioner and won't be required to be placed on the active roster until Friday.

He was on the practice field on Wednesday.

"We were able to get him into some of the team setting, so he's trending positive for this week," Staley said.

After the game against the Bengals on Sunday, Staley said that he received a text from the defensive tackle telling him, "Coach, I'm ready."

If Joseph comes back it will be a significant addition for the Chargers defensive line to get him back, especially because they have been improving lately, so he will bring some much-needed help, especially with having to face Giants running back Saquon Barkley on Sunday.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Injury report. DNP: OLB Kyler Fackrell (knee), S Alohi Gilman (quad), DT Justin Jones (ankle). Limited: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), DT Linval Joseph (shoulder), C Corey Linsley (back), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion). Full: G Matt Feiler (ankle), DB Trey Marshall (ankle).