Chargers WR Mike Williams active for matchup against Ravens

The mystery coming into Sunday’s matchup between the Chargers (4-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) was the status of Mike Williams. Mystery solved he is active for the game against the Ravens.

He tested his knee out pregame warming up and going through various workouts to make sure he was ready to go.

He was slowed down all week with a knee injury after coming off a career game against the Cleveland Browns. He missed all three practices leading up until the game because of the “swelling” he had earlier in the week, according to head coach Brandon Staley.

Staley on Friday said the team was ‘hopeful’ that the fifth-year receiver could be healthy enough to play.

Now that it is confirmed he is playing, that means quarterback Justin Herbert has all of his weapons in his arsenal. It is unknown whether Williams will be on a snap count today or if it will be a how he feels kind of laying time.

The former Clemson receiver has been putting up career numbers early in the season. He is fifth in the NFL in receiving yards with 471 and first in touchdowns with six. Part of his success has been the trust that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has had in the receiver.

The offense would have missed his production had he sat out, but now the team will be looking to get to 5-1 before the bye week. They hope to get some players back, like defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebackers Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill.

First, they will need to beat a tough Baltimore team coming off a huge comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. Having Williams today is a big boost.