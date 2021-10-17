Chargers WR Mike Williams active for matchup against Ravens

    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayCharger ReportSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Chargers WR Mike Williams Is Active for Game vs. Ravens

    Chargers get a boost with receiver Mike Williams active
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The mystery coming into Sunday’s matchup between the Chargers (4-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) was the status of Mike Williams. Mystery solved he is active for the game against the Ravens.

    He tested his knee out pregame warming up and going through various workouts to make sure he was ready to go.

    He was slowed down all week with a knee injury after coming off a career game against the Cleveland Browns. He missed all three practices leading up until the game because of the “swelling” he had earlier in the week, according to head coach Brandon Staley.

    Staley on Friday said the team was ‘hopeful’ that the fifth-year receiver could be healthy enough to play.

    Now that it is confirmed he is playing, that means quarterback Justin Herbert has all of his weapons in his arsenal. It is unknown whether Williams will be on a snap count today or if it will be a how he feels kind of laying time.

    The former Clemson receiver has been putting up career numbers early in the season. He is fifth in the NFL in receiving yards with 471 and first in touchdowns with six. Part of his success has been the trust that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has had in the receiver.

    The offense would have missed his production had he sat out, but now the team will be looking to get to 5-1 before the bye week. They hope to get some players back, like defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebackers Kenneth Murray and Drue Tranquill.

    First, they will need to beat a tough Baltimore team coming off a huge comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. Having Williams today is a big boost.

    USATSI_16931767
    News

    Chargers WR Mike Williams active for matchup against Ravens

    13 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 3.31.56 PM
    News

    Keenan Allen's matchup against Marlon Humphrey will be key on Sunday

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_16938077
    News

    Things have changed since Chargers last played Lamar Jackson

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_16940737
    News

    Chargers versus Ravens breakdown and prediction for Sunday

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16931765
    News

    Chargers HC Brandon Staley "hopeful" WR Mike Williams can play Sunday

    Oct 15, 2021
    USATSI_16892758
    News

    Chargers TE Donald Parham has made positive strides in 2021

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16893670
    News

    Chargers HC Brandon Staley gave his thoughts on Gruden's emails

    Oct 13, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-10-13 at 3.29.31 PM
    News

    Chargers LB Drue Tranquill and RT Bryan Bulaga Injury Update

    Oct 13, 2021