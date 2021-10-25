Chargers WR Mike Williams 'good now' after knee injury

Going into the Baltimore Ravens game in week six, receiver Mike Williams was questionable because of a knee injury. He ended up toughening it out, but he wasn't the same.

"I couldn't really do what I wanted to do," Williams said.

The Chargers receiver explained that he went through his typical workout the Monday after the Cleveland Browns game. Later in the afternoon, his knee started to swell up.

Williams admitted that he had some soreness, and it was tight heading into the matchup. It was the same knee that he struggled with in 2019. He hurt it during the week one matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

He decided to take the bye week off to rest it.

"I'm good now," Williams said. "I don't really feel it anymore."

The Chargers are heading into some tough matchups, so they will need Williams down the stretch. He has 33 catches for 498 yards and six touchdowns.

Bolts Bolster Return Team

The Chargers made a move during the bye week, adding kickoff/punt returner Andre Roberts. He had been released by the Houston Texans earlier in the week. The team decided to waive current returner K.J. Hill and has since returned on the practice squad.

Roberts has made the Pro Bowl three straight seasons as a returner. He is averaging 21.1 yards a return in kickoff this season, but the previous three seasons, it was 29.4 in '18, 26.6 in '19, and 30 in '20.

"He's exactly what we need," Staley said. "We need someone with experience that has a high level of production at the position. As recently as last year, and really the last three years, he's been extremely productive, and I know that our coaching staff has a lot of respect for his game."

Staley confirmed that the veteran returner will be doing both kickoffs and punts. He has returned five kicks for touchdowns in his career, but his best feature is getting good field position for the offense.

The head coach was asked if it was more about Hill not doing a good job or Roberts being too talented to pass up.

"I think we were looking for a new direction," Staley said. "I felt like for someone of his caliber to come available, that it was kind of good timing for both sides. I know that he's energized by the opportunity."

Speaking of special teams, it was asked what the future of kicker Tristan Vizcaino was on Monday. Staley had said going into the bye week that they would evaluate his first six games.

"We still have a lot of confidence interesting, and I think that that's something that I still believe in my heart is that this guy has real talent," Staley said. "We're just going to see where it goes. I think we've identified some factors that can help us game."

The Chargers kicker has missed a league-high five extra points in six games.

Staley did add this.

"We're going to make sure that we keep all of our options open at that position," Staley said.

One name that is a free agent right now is former Washington Football Team kicker Dustin Hopkins, whom they released last week, but the Chargers are confident in their kicker.

Nuts N' Bolts