Chargers Add Former XFL Tight End Donald Parham to Roster

Jason B. Hirschhorn

A day after tight end Hunter Henry signed his franchise tag and secured his place with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2020 season, the team added another player at the position, signing free agent Donald Parham Jr. to a multiyear contract.

A former undrafted free agent, Parham has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game. He spent parts of the 2019 offseason with the Detroit Lions and Washington, eventually spending roughly a week on the latter's practice squad. Rather than wait for another cup of coffee with the NFL, Parham signed on with the rebooted XFL, eventually becoming a ninth-round pick in that league's player-dispersal draft.

In the XFL, Parham developed into one of the standout players at any position. In five games, he amassed 307 receiving yards and four touchdowns, each the top mark for a tight end. That production, along with his massive frame (6-foot-8, 240 pounds) and athleticism, helped Parham generate interest from NFL teams.

Parham becomes the second former XFL player to land with the Chargers. Storm Norton, who played for the Los Angeles Wildcats, signed a contract on Monday with the team. Norton will compete for a job along the offensive line. As for Parham, he brings Los Angeles' tight-end count to five.

Before the NFL, Parham enjoyed a productive career at Stetson University. During his season, he hauled in 85 passes for 1,319 yards and 13 touchdowns. He led all NCAA Division I tight ends in receptions per game (9.4) and yards per game (146.6).

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

