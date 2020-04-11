Chargers Add Former XFL Tackle Storm Norton to O-Line Competition

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers continue to make adjustments to their roster prior to the 2020 NFL Draft. On Friday, the team agreed to terms with former XFL offensive linemen Storm Norton, a source confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Norton becomes the 15th player from the XFL to land a deal with an NFL team, a group headlined by quarterbacks P.J. Walker and Jordan Ta'amu as well as wide receiver Cam Phillips. Norton becomes the first such player to join the Chargers this year.

After spending parts of 2017 and 2018 with the Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, and Minnesota Vikings, Norton started five games in 2020 for the XFL's Los Angeles Wildcats -- all at left tackle -- before the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to cancel the remainder of its season. Norton's size (6-foot-7, 317 pounds) and solid athleticism (51st percentile among offensive linemen in pSPARQ, according to Three Sigma Athlete) make him an intriguing project for the Chargers as they figure out who will compete for their vacancy at left tackle.

With Norton in the fold, the Chargers have several young offensive tackles to compete for a starting or reserve job in 2020. Trey Pipkins, a third-round pick from a year ago, should have a crack at replacing Russell Okung, the veteran offensive tackle the team dealt for guard Trai Turner earlier in the offseason. Trent Scott, who started nine games last season, could also compete for work there if he doesn't move permanently to guard while Sam Tevi could become a swing tackle. Los Angeles also has former undrafted free agent Tyree St. Louis on the roster.

