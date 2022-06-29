Skip to main content

Chargers' Zion Johnson Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team

Zion Johnson finds himself on NFL.com's Preseason All-Rookie Team.

The Chargers have hit on a handful of first-round picks across the last handful of drafts, featuring the likes of Joey Bosa, Mike Williams, Derwin James, Justin Herbert and Rashawn Slater.

This year they returned to the offensive line for the second consecutive draft to select Zion Johnson out of Boston College. Johnson, arguably the top interior offensive line prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, will slot in at right guard next to the All-Pro center Corey Linsley and one of Trey Pipkins or Storm Norton at right tackle.

While the start of the regular season still sits two and a half months away, NFL.com released its Preseason All-Rookie Team, naming Johnson as one of the two guards.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter wrote the following about Johnson:

"The Chargers were in dire need of improving the right side of their offensive line, so their selection of Johnson to shore up the guard spot made sense. He'll work together with whichever veteran wins the right tackle job (potentially Storm Norton or Trey Pipkins) to protect quarterback Justin Herbert against a tough group of AFC West pass rushers."

Johnson didn't allow a single quarterback pressure in his final collegiate season and committed just one sack across 2,288 career snaps at Boston College.

"I know I’m a fast learner and am someone that’s going to work hard to get on the field," Johnson said at rookie minicamp. "I’m going to do everything coach tells me and help this team.”

Johnson is a fierce competitor in which he consistently overpowered his opposition in the college ranks. While he's no stranger to displaying his physicality in the trenches, his productivity follows suit. Johnson earned a 84.4 PFF grade last season, the second-best among ACC guards.

"We think that he fits how we want to play inside," Brandon Staley said last month of Johnson. "He fits the style of lineman that we want. He was off to a good start out there. We just expect him to give it his best. We know that he’s good enough. He will be able to improve because we know what he’s going to put into his game. We really feel like he’s going to be a tremendous asset for our offense.”

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

