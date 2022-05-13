Chargers First-Round Pick Zion Johnson Reflects on Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp

With day one of rookie minicamp complete, Zion Johnson speaks about his first practice as a member of the Chargers.

The Chargers hit the field for day one of rookie minicamp on Friday. It was the first time the team's crop of rookies were able to participate in a group-like setting since being drafted or signed as an undrafted free agent.

Following the first practice for the Chargers' 2022 rookie class, first-round pick Zion Johnson spoke with reporters about what his experience was like going through his first day as an NFL player.

“It felt great. It felt good to learn new things," Johnson said. "Now I know the techniques that [Offensive Line] Coach [Brendan Nugent] wants to do and I have the opportunity to go work at it on my own and just get better at those things that he likes to do.”

Sep 4, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) looks to block against the Colgate Raiders during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Nugent, who the Chargers hired this offseason to coach the offensive line, comes to Los Angeles after holding the same position for nine years in New Orleans. Johnson has previously said that he had contact during the pre-draft process with Nugent prior to him joining the Chargers' coaching staff at the Senior Bowl, gathering pointers to incorporate into his game.

Now that Johnson and Nugent have settled into their new team with the Chargers, the two have picked up right where they left off.

Rookie minicamp is just a two-day practice, so following the conclusion of the session, Johnson will be able to begin incorporating what Nugent is preaching to the offensive lineman on his own this offseason.

“Coach [Nugent] is really good on just being stable when your feet are in the ground," Johnson said. "My coach in college kind of talked about that. Not to this level. It’s going to be something good, I think, that will help my game.”

Johnson, the No. 17 overall pick in this year's draft, will endure a change from the left guard spot at Boston College over to the right guard position for the Chargers. While he'll remain along the interior of the offensive line group, it doesn't go without saying there’s a transition period to get acclimated to the other side.

“I think you build up muscle memory through doing things," Johnson said about the position change. "Honestly, it’s just getting the reps and replicating things over and over again so that it feels natural.”

Oct 10, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Zion Johnson (77) blacks Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson said Friday he's fully embraced the move over to right guard. He indicated that his ability to pick things up quickly should give him a leg up. At Boston College, Johnson showed his value in being versatile, going from left tackle in 2020 to kicking inside to left guard in his final collegiate season.

"I know I’m a fast learner and am someone that’s going to work hard to get on the field," Johnson said. "I’m going to do everything coach tells me and help this team.”

Following his first day of rookie minicamp, Johnson spent time reflecting on how his time at Boston College has prepared him for this moment. He said his comfort level was high in his first practice, but the biggest thing for him getting adjusted was trying to translate the terms. Johnson said as soon as he gets the language of the new terms down, he believes things will click accordingly.

“It prepared me a lot, honestly," Johnson said in regards to how Boston College positioned him to be ready for the NFL. "The things that I’m learning, I’ve learned before. It’s just that they’re called different [things] and there are different points of emphasis in things that coach likes to do in terms of drill work. But really, a lot of the plays, how we ID things is very similar. It’s just learning those other nuances.”

The Chargers will wrap up rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 14 before moving into OTAs that begin on May 23.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.