ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

New Chargers CB Chris Harris Lands at No. 12 on PFF's All-Decade List

Jason B. Hirschhorn

After the Los Angeles Chargers' decision to part ways with longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers, the signing of former Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. probably constitutes their biggest acquisition of the offseason from a name-recognition standpoint. Harris, one of the finest slot corners to ever play the game, moves from one AFC West team to another, potentially establishing Los Angeles as the most talented secondary in the NFL.

Harris gives the Chargers plenty of reasons to feel enthusiastic about the upcoming season. His nine years of dominant play thus far made him not just a premier player at his position, but one of the best defenders in all of football. Pro Football Focus ranked Harris at the No. 12 overall player of the past decade.

12. CB CHRIS HARRIS JR.

Chris Harris Jr.'s career has been a remarkable thing to behold. An undrafted player out of Kansas, Harris forced his way onto the team as a nickel corner, played so well he earned snaps outside in base and then so well at that that he became a true No.1 cornerback who didn't even play in the slot anymore. Harris has been targeted over 600 times in the decade, and yet surrendered just 6.3 yards per reception. Over the course of the 2010s, only Richard Sherman allowed fewer receiving yards per snap in coverage than the 0.89 Chris Harris did, and nobody did it with a more varied role within his defense or a tougher path to success than hitting the league as an undrafted free agent.

Harris might have come from humble roots, but he has outperformed all but a few players during his time in the NFL. The Chargers might not know how much longer he plans to play -- the corner turns 31 in June -- but Harris should provide steady play in the secondary in the short term.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers' Hunter Henry 'Fine' Playing 2020 on Franchise Tag

Chargers tight end Hunter Henry would like a long-term deal but doesn't have a problem playing out 2020 under the franchise tag.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers DB Eric Weddle Ranks 15th on PFF's All-Decade List

Former Chargers safety Eric Weddle landed at No. 15 on Pro Football Focus' list of the top 101 players of the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Colts Don't Expect Philip Rivers to Walk Away After 2020

Colts head coach Frank Reich believes former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will play multiple seasons in Indianapolis despite signing for only 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

SoFi Stadium Partially Installs Oculus Video Board

The giant, circular Oculus video board now hangs off the ground at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers QB Ryan Leaf Arrested for Misdemeanor Domestic Battery

Former Chargers quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst Ryan Leaf was arrested in California on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The NFL will Probably Miss Out on the Next Austin Ekeler

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL will probably miss out on this year's version of Austin Ekeler, the undrafted free agent that develops into a star.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL to Propose Alternative for Onside Kick Next Week

The NFL will propose a rule that allows teams to attempt a de facto fourth-and-15 play following scores rather than an onside kick.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Mike Williams Files Trademark Application for 'Whole Lotta'

Chargers wideout Mike Williams hopes to trademark the phrase "whole lotta," an expression he has used on social media.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Offseason Ranked No. 10 by ESPN's Bill Barnwell

ESPN's Bill Barnwell ranked the Chargers' offseason as the 10th best of any NFL team in 2020.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Signing of Bryan Bulaga Ranked as Top Move of Offseason

ESPN's Bill Barnwell rates the Chargers' addition of Bryan Bulaga as the best move by any team this offseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn