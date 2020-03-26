ChargerReport
Chris Harris: Chargers' Interest 'Came Out of Nowhere'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chris Harris didn't know where his NFL career would take him after the Denver Broncos bid him goodbye this offseason. The All-Pro cornerback expected to have suitors in free agency, but he ended up signing with a team completely off his radar when the process began: the Los Angeles Chargers.

"They kind of came out of nowhere at the end," Harris said on the RapSheet and Friends podcast this week. "It was kind of winding down to the [New Orleans] Saints or the [Philadelphia] Eagles and then they popped up out of nowhere, and I thought that would be an even better fit for me."

Harris joins a secondary that features plenty of talented defensive backs. Derwin James, an All-Pro as a rookie who continues to expand his role, leads a group that also features cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Desmond King. With Harris in tow, few defenses can boast as much talent in the back end as the Chargers, something that clearly appealed to the veteran cover man during his free agency.

"They want to win and they're saying the time is now, and they're acting urgent," Harris said. "And that's what I want. I want an organization who wants to win and who's showing it, and that's what they're doing. They just want me to come in here and be a leader, come out here and make plays and be able to just elevate this defense, and really just add more versatility."

With the first wave of free agency over, the Chargers find themselves with only a few holes left to fill across their roster. They could address the biggest of those, quarterback, in free agency with Cam Newton and other veterans currently available. However, it seems the front office would prefer to ride with Tyrod Taylor and find a long-term answer in the upcoming draft. Los Angeles currently holds the No. 6 overall pick, putting them in a strong position to land Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert, or Utah State's Jordan Love, all talented prospects expected to come off the board early in the first round.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

