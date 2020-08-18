Chris Harris Jr. is excited about the Chargers defense going into 2020 season

For the last few seasons, the Chargers have had one of the strongest secondaries in the league. The team had the fifth-ranked defense against the pass, but they still felt the need to upgrade. They decided to sign Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. in free agency. After nine seasons in Denver, he is the new kid on the block.

“It is weird,” said Harris with a smile. “I am used to walking into a room and knowing everybody. It was very comfortable because I played there for nine years, but it’s different. I have gotten lost in the building a couple of times. Trying to find my way around, but everything is getting better. All of the players have been accepting and coaches. Just to make my transition easier. It is different. Not being able to be with these guys during OTAs and just now getting the face to face contact. Now it’s getting easier.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL players had to practice via zoom, so they couldn’t meet face to face. Now that the players have been together and getting to know each other, they can final begin to build the team chemistry that every successful team needs.

“Building that comradery has been great,” said Harris. “They have been very welcoming. Me knowing Casey (Hayward) and Derwin (James) playing in the pro bowl with those guys and hang around those guys. Those two have made it easy. I have known Des (Desmond King) for a while now. That part wasn’t really hard. Now it is understanding how we play with each other. It’s getting to know how they play. Them getting a feel and see how I play. I play differently than Des plays in the slot, so they have to get use to how I play.”

Harris has always been a problem for the Chargers in the past, so they know the talent level he brings. He is also familiar with what will be asked of him because secondaries coach Ron Milus was a member of the Broncos organization from 2011-2013.

On the flip side, Milus and the Chargers know what Harris brings to the defense.

“I feel like I can do everything in there,” said Harris. “I can play man. I can play zone. I can play the run. I can blitz. I am the total package inside. The way Coach Bradley and Coach Milus want to use me, I should have a big year.”

That is something the Bolts are counting on for not only Harris to have a big year, but also the defense. On Monday, Harris said that he would start the game by playing outside cornerback, but in certain situations, he will play in the slot, he said similar to what he did in Denver.

If Harris lines up outside, he will have pro bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on the opposite side, whom he is already taking tips from.

“Practices have been going great with Casey (Hayward),” said Harris. “We have great communication. He has taught me the cheats within the defense to make a lot of plays in it. Being able to play with him is going to be great. I haven’t had a good counter partner with me since (Aqib) Talib, so I am definitely excited to be able to duo with him and see what we can do.”

One battle that catches everyone’s eye is when Harris lines up opposite of Keenan Allen. The two have battled for the last seven seasons, but now they are getting used to being teammates.

“Just continuing to work every day,” explained Harris. “Build that competitive nature and get us ready for the season. If he feels like he can beat me on that day and if I can cover him all day then that is making us better. It is going to be easier for us when we get to the games. Just competing against each other and working every day. He is going to bring it every day. You know I am because that is just my competitive nature.”

Harris was asked about what it would be like to play with safety Derwin James, and he couldn’t recall a better safety that he had played within his career.

“I can’t compare Derwin James,” explained Harris. “I have not had a teammate like him at the safety position. I have had great safeties playing with (Brian) Dawkins. He was in his later years. TJ Ward and Darren Stewart, but no one at the level of Derwin James. So, I am excited to play with him.”

Harris won a Super Bowl in 2015 with the Denver Broncos. That year they faced “Superman” Cam Netwon and made him look like Clark Kent. The defense swarmed him and battered him. So, the former Jayhawk understands if the Bolts are going to win, it starts on the team defending.

“First, it starts with us on defense,” explained Harris. “We want to be one of the best defenses in the league. Dominant up front. Dominant in the secondary. Dominant at the linebacker position. We know in order for us to be great, it starts with us. We gotta be able to hold up our end of the bargain. That is what I came to do.”

The Chargers have a lot of talent on the defensive side of the ball, but the key is staying healthy. In recent years they have had awful luck in that department. The talent is there, so it is no surprise when defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said a couple of months ago the “Jack Boyz” (as the secondary likes to be called) could rival his Seattle Seahawks “Legion of Boom” secondary.

“Oh yeah, and they rival the “No Fly Zone’ (Broncos Super Bowl winning secondary) too,” said Harris. “So hopefully I can be a part of two dominant secondaries in NFL history. So that’s my goal to bring that here and be a part of that.”