Chris Harris Jr. Doesn't Forget 45-0 Loss to Patriots in 2020

It has been about 11 months since the Los Angeles Chargers last faced the New England Patriots. Cam Newton was the quarterback for the visiting team while rookie sensation Justin Herbert was with the home team.

Newton completed 12 passes for 69 yards and one touchdown. The pass rush only got to him once while the offense rushed for 165 yards and two Newton rushing touchdowns. Adding two special teams touchdowns, it was all New England as they rolled to a 45-0 victory.

The Chargers players held their heads down that day while having to answer questions about what had happened.

It is a new season for both squads. There is a different head coach on the Chargers sidelines, and both rosters have new players.

Running back Austin Ekeler and receiver Mike Williams were asked whether they could use that game as motivation this week.

"This is a whole new year. Our team is so different than it was last year," Ekeler said. "That's how the NFL is. Teams turnover, new guys come in, people get traded, people go all over the place — the draft, obviously. I feel like this is a new opportunity in this new season."

Williams responded on Monday, "No. That hasn't been brought up one time. Not today. Maybe Wednesday. No, we haven't talked about it. We know what happened last year, and we're going to do everything possible not to let that happen again."

On Thursday, veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr. spoke to the media and was asked the same question.

“That's something definitely thinking about something that I'm definitely remind them that they kicked our ass last year. ‘Hey y’all remember that?’ Everybody knows,” Harris said.

Harris is a veteran in this league. He has faced the Patriots numerous times, whether it was during the playoffs or in the regular season. The "no fly zone" leader remembers precisely what it is like to face a Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick offense.

“It’s the same thing I have faced since I came into the league,” Harris said.

The Patriots use their running backs in multiple ways whether it is in the run or pass game. They have three solid backs who scored a combined five touchdowns last week and with the Chargers struggling with the run they will need to keep them Infront of them.

“It’s even harder now,” Harris said. “Because you don't know which one is the true receiver running back. In the past they had you know James White is getting the ball, so they don't really have that guy there yet. They kind of spread it out so I think that makes it difficult because you got to be aware for all of them.”

There is no Tom Brady or Rob Gronkowski, but this team has weapons. They added receiver Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, plus tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry in the offseason. They also drafted Alabama quarterback Mac Jones 15th overall.

Belichick is good friends with Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, so he might have had the inside scoop on how to continue his development because the rookie quarterback is playing well.

Jones is completing over 70% of his passes while throwing for 1,779 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has been growing as the season has gone along.

“I feel like Mac has been great man,” Harris explained. “I think for a rookie to come in and to learn his offense is very difficult and to be able to make the checks, make the throws, he's been able to do that. I'm impressed with how he's playing as a rookie quarterback.”

The rookie quarterback has had to face some of the top defenses in the NFL in his first seven games. The Dolphins, Saints, Buccaneers, and Cowboys throw different defensive schemes at their opponents. Jones has taken notice of how the Chargers' defense plays their opponents.

"This defense that we're about to play is very multiple," Jones said. "They do a great job with disguise, and they have great players and a great coaching staff, a really smart coach and smart players, so they know what they want to do on each play, and we just have to try to, you know, focus on us and do our best, and, like I said, we've definitely seen multiple looks from our defense, but this defense is different in its own way, and we just got to be ready to go, and you can't prepare too much. You just kind of have to go in there and just be ready to go for whatever they give you and just go from there."

His being on the Patriots team means he is being well coached by two individuals who had success for years with their system. It has won three Super Bowls and taken them to five in the last decade.

Also, coming from the Saban tree, the Chargers know Jones is disciplined and can make the right plays no matter the pressure.

"I see a guy that's an outstanding decision-maker," Staley said about the rookie quarterback. "I think his processor is at a premium for a young quarterback; you can really see that he can see the game. I know the way they play on offense, they ask a lot of that position. You can tell that he can process at a high level because of the type of plays they're running. They're running a lot of premium-type offensive plays that you would think a more experienced quarterback would have. He has that kind of command over their system, and I think he has really good anticipation as a thrower."

Obviously, Jones isn't perfect because he has made mistakes, but it doesn't take away how dangerous this offense is with him leading it. The Patriots are coming off hanging 54 points on the New York Jets.

Even though the Patriots are 0-7 against opponents that aren't the Jets or the Houston Texans since week 14 of last season, they can't be underestimated. The Chargers don't want a repeat of last season.

They also know the Las Vegas Raiders are in the lead of the AFC West with a 5-2 record. These are must-win games for the Chargers, who feel like they are a playoff team and can win the division for the first time since LaDainian Tomlinson departed in 2009.

“This is definitely going to be a challenge for us,” Harris admitted.