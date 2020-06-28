ChargerReport
NFL Teams Contacting Colin Kaepernick's Associates

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Interest in Colin Kaepernick has picked up this offseason after the NFL and the general public gained a new perspective on the free-agent quarterback's decision to kneel in protest of police brutality in 2016. Coaches such as the Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn and principal owners like the Detroit Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp have made strong comments in favor of Kaepernick while league commissioner Roger Goodell has urged clubs to sign the former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller.

While Kaepernick remains unsigned, teams have taken more steps toward bringing him back to the football field. According to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, club officials have begun reaching out to the quarterback's associates.

"Teams are circling around here getting closer, I believe, certainly closer than they've been in recent years," Garafolo said on NFL Network's Total Access. "Now, you might say why not just go directly to Kaepernick, go directly to his agent? Why do you have to play this game where you're working the periphery -- just more of the same? That would be a fair point. My understanding, at least to explain it from a team's perspective, is they're still doing their homework, still doing their research. When they get to the point where they're confident enough that they think they can work out a contract, that's when there'll be direct communication with the agent.

"We all see more positive signs that Kaepernick could be back in the league soon."

Though Kaepernick has not played in an NFL game since the 2016 season, he led the 49ers to one of their most successful multiyear runs of the 21st century, quarterbacking the team to back-to-back NFC Championship Games and an appearance in Super Bowl XLVII. Kaepernick set franchise marks along the way, including the most rushing yards by a QB in a playoff game (181 against the Green Bay Packers).

The NFL needs to take several more steps before signing Kaepernick becomes a reality. However, his return appears within reach.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

