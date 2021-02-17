Daniel Jeremiah’s New Mock Draft Has an Interesting Chargers Selection

Could the Chargers surprise some people with the 13th overall pick?

Now that the NFL is in full offseason swing, mock drafts will be conducted from now until Thursday, April 29th, the night of the NFL Draft. There are some mock drafts that people in the NFL pay attention to, like NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. He used to work in numerous NFL front offices, switched over to media, and is one of the best minds in the business.

He released his second mock draft of the offseason. He had some surprises, like four quarterbacks being selected in the top ten and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts going to Philadelphia at number six.

This is the wild part at lucky number 13; he has the Chargers selecting Alabama receiver Jaylen Waddle. Wait, no offensive lineman?

This was the explanation Jeremiah gave, "If the Chargers can address some of their offensive line needs in free agency, it would free them up to take a dynamic player to plug into their offense."

That is the hope. That general manager Tom Telesco can start fixing this offensive line through free agency and finish it off with the NFL Draft. There could be some key free agents on the offensive line that the Chargers could use to upgrade key positional spots like guard and center.

In many analysts' minds, there are three spots open on the Chargers offensive line: left tackle, left guard, and center. Telesco could free up $11.5 million if he releases right guard Trai Turner, who was just not a good fit last season, whether it was injuries or his play when healthy. That could free up to four spots.

In Jeremiah's mock, he has Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell gone at five to Cincinnati and Northwestern's Rashawn Slater gone at 12 to the 49ers.

Jeremiah must feel like Telesco won't reach for an offensive lineman and has a chance to add something else to his offense.

Here is the second part of his analysis, "They are already loaded with playmakers, but they don't have a wide receiver with pure speed like Waddle."

Remember this, Jeremiah is the Chargers color commentator for radio, so he sees this team up close and personal for 16 games. He understands the way the NFL is going and notices the Chargers have two elements in their receiving core and need that third.

They have Keenan Allen, who is one of the best route runners in the NFL, Mike Williams, one of the best jump-ball receivers in the league, so what are they missing? Speed!

Jalen Guyton and Tyron Johnson did a great job this season stepping up at times, but the Chargers need a lethal explosive receiver playmaker. Waddle could take the offense to a whole new level.

In three seasons at Alabama, he averaged 18.8, 17, and 21.1 yards a catch to total 18.9. He was in a crowded receiving group that featured names like Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs, and Waddle. He scored 17 touchdowns in three seasons. This season he was on a record-breaking pace catching 25 passes for 557 yards and seven touchdowns in four games before his injury.

He could add a different element to the Chargers receiving core and give them a leg up on other NFL teams. He had receptions of 90, 45, 87, and 46 yards this season.

There is still much evaluation that will take place between now and the NFL Draft, but for Telesco and Co. Waddle would be an interesting wrinkle to their new offense.