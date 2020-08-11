ChargerReport
Derwin James is one of three Chargers who could be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks

Fernando Ramirez

On Tuesday night, the new season premiere HBO's award-winning tv series Hard Knocks will begin. The show will follow the LA Chargers and Rams for training camp.

For the last few days, the Rams and Chargers social media teams have released a minute-long video showing a little bit about the show.

HBO has featured a couple of players who have standout personalities, and they also feature some on the bubble players.

Here are two big personality players and one on the bubble player that HBO could feature.

Derwin James

The Chargers drafted James in 2018 and, so far, has proved to be a steal at 17. In his first season, James earned all-pro and pro bowl selections. He is one of the most talented players on the Bolts roster.

He also has a great personality fit for Hard Knocks. When the media has access to the locker room, James always has a smile on his face and is making one of his teammates laugh. That changes when his helmet and pads are on because he is one of the most vicious players on the field. He even starred in a commercial for Champs Sports recently.

During last year's training camp, James said he wanted to lay more guys out. He is competitive, and like his head coach Anthony Lynn said, "has the chance to be one of the best in the game."

Keenan Allen

The former Cal receiver is one of the best receivers in the NFL, and he is also one of the least talked about at his position. When top five receivers’ lists come out, he wasn’t on it. When Madden rates its receivers, he is behind players he believes he should be higher. Allen is out to prove himself, and he has been vocal on social media about all of this.

Allen has been working hard in the offseason working out at parks on his route running and his separation, something he is already one of the best at in the NFL. He also has an outgoing personality. Last season, he wore a Versace scarf on his head when talking to the media, and he isn’t afraid of speaking his mind.

With the departure of quarterback Philip Rivers, Hard Knocks could see a Keenan Allen who steps up as a leader on the team.

Cole Christiansen

The road to the NFL for Christiansen was different from other players. He went to West Point and played football for Army. He was able to come out because the new rules allow academy grads to delay their five-year commitment and become a reserve to pursue a professional sports career. He is an engineering management major, and his job will be to use howitzers and cannons.

Christiansen was an aggressive tackler in college and could make a name for himself playing special teams. The work ethic is there, but the linebacker’s group is very crowded. It will be interesting to see if he can make the team.

History is on his side because at least one undrafted free agent has made the Chargers roster for 23 straight seasons.

Hard Knocks starts on Tuesday August 11 at 7 p.m. pacific on HBO.

