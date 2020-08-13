Derwin James believes Chargers defense is one of the most versatile in the NFL

The Chargers made some significant upgrades to their team in the offseason, but most notably to their defense. They added more beef on the defensive line and more versatility in the secondary.

Their most significant addition though, could be the return of safety Derwin James. During last year’s training camp, he suffered a foot injury that only allowed him to play five games.

“I learned patience,” said James. “You gotta stick to the rehab and take it day by day. It makes you just have patience, really. You want to be out there, and you want to help your team as much as you can, but you aren’t able to. You have to find different ways to learn and still keep yourself engaged in the game, and that’s what I kind of did. So, those five games I did come back I wasn’t too far behind, and coming into this season, I feel like coming back those games helped me a lot.”

Last season was a forgettable one for the Chargers from finishing with a 5-11 record to their defense missing a key piece from the start. To which the defense saw a significant drop off from the year prior when they had a 12-4 record. The Bolts had a top-five pass defense but struggled in crucial areas like creating turnovers finishing dead last with only 14.

“We want to make plays, though, not just tackles,” James said. “I need more interceptions. I need more sacks.”

The Bolts made a significant signing to the defense when they signed cornerback Chris Harris Jr. in the offseason. That brings more versatility to the defensive backfield. James will be the anchor in the back and when speaking to the media on Wednesday had a good breakdown of his defense:

“I feel like Des is gonna be Des and Casey’s gonna be Casey and Chris gonna be Chris. And Derwin gonna be Derwin. If I left anybody out, they gonna be themselves.”

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will need all of them to be themselves and bring the best part of their game because this season will not be easy. In the AFC West alone, the Chargers have to face Tyreek Hill/Travis Kelce, Courtland Sutton/Jerry Jeudy, and Tyrell Williams/Henry Ruggs III.

“I feel like this is the ‘4x1 division,’” he said. “Everybody looks like they’re trying to get faster. I love this division.”

It seems like everyone in the division added offensive speed, so the Chargers countered that by adding speed and versatility on the defensive side. The defense has players that can play multiple positions, and there is a reason for that. Bradley has said in the past they don’t want versatile players for different situations in-game.

For example, James is listed as a strong safety, but he lines up at linebacker or in the slot or at the end. It depends on whom the Bolts are playing that week. Adding to the versatility, the team added rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray, a sideline to sideline backer, who can play all over the front line. The defense also has 2019 second-round pick, Nasir Adderley, returning from injury.

“Nas is poised to have a breakout year,” said James.

The addition of Adderley just adds another player who is listed at free safety, but Bradley sees as a player who can play in the slot or even take over Adrian Phillips swiss army knife position. James added that the young safety has looked healthy and explosive, which is a positive sign for the defense.

The Chargers will need James for those games but, most importantly, against the teams who have good tight ends like Kansas City with Travis Kelce. Last season James didn’t face the Chiefs in Mexico City, and Kelce had 92 receiving yards and a touchdown. James was back in the final game of the season, and Kelce only had three catches for 34 yards.

James makes a difference.

Since he was drafted in 2018 and was considered a draft day steal. He drew comparisons to the late great Sean Taylor because of his size and speed. In his rookie year, James helped in both the passing game and rushing the passer sacking the quarterback 3.5 times, which may not be a lot but the constant pressure from him, Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram made opposing quarterbacks nervous.

“Just being out there all 16 games,” said James. “That’s the only goal I’m making this year. I feel like as long as I’m out there, the plays are gonna come.”

Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant famously once said, “defense wins championships.” He is and will always be right. Look no further than last year’s Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs.

Yes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes stole the show, but the defense led by Tyrann Mathieu played lights out starting in Mexico City against the Chargers all the way to Miami.

The Chargers know their all-pro safety will make a huge difference, and with the pieces, general manager Tom Telesco added it only makes the defense that much better. For a young safety, who has missed time, it gives them a different kind of feeling.

“Man, I am always hungry,” said James.