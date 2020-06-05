Drew Brees' Anthem Comments Draw Criticism from Roderic Teamer

Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said that he will "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America," remarks that garnered criticism across the NFL in light of the ongoing national protests over police brutality. Several of Brees' current and former teammates publicly decried his comments, including wideout Michael Thomas and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

The list of those aggrieved by Brees' words also includes Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Roderic Teamer, who responded on social media without mentioning the quarterback by name. Though the two never played together, Teamer hails from New Orleans and followed the Brees' career closely.

"We apologize as New Orleanians for glorifying your football skills so much that we distracted you from the real issues," Teamer wrote on his Twitter account, "issues that been in your face since [Hurricane] Katrina … when you came to 'save the city.'"

Brees has since walked back his remarks, issues multiple apologies. "In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country," he said. "They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character."

While Brees' original comments echo the sentiments of many around the NFL during former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest, the league has taken a different approach publicly since the unlawful killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week. The Chargers and other teams have released statements condemning the killing and calling for change to the systematic oppression of black people.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH