ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Drew Brees' Anthem Comments Draw Criticism from Roderic Teamer

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said that he will "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America," remarks that garnered criticism across the NFL in light of the ongoing national protests over police brutality. Several of Brees' current and former teammates publicly decried his comments, including wideout Michael Thomas and safety Malcolm Jenkins.

The list of those aggrieved by Brees' words also includes Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Roderic Teamer, who responded on social media without mentioning the quarterback by name. Though the two never played together, Teamer hails from New Orleans and followed the Brees' career closely.

"We apologize as New Orleanians for glorifying your football skills so much that we distracted you from the real issues," Teamer wrote on his Twitter account, "issues that been in your face since [Hurricane] Katrina … when you came to 'save the city.'"

Brees has since walked back his remarks, issues multiple apologies. "In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country," he said. "They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character."

While Brees' original comments echo the sentiments of many around the NFL during former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest, the league has taken a different approach publicly since the unlawful killing of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week. The Chargers and other teams have released statements condemning the killing and calling for change to the systematic oppression of black people.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Coaches May Return to Team Facilities Starting June 5

Coaching staffs for the Chargers and other NFL teams can conditionally return to their facilities starting Friday, June 5.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Mike McCoy Named Chargers' Top Scapegoat of Last Decade

A new Bleacher Report column named former head coach Mike McCoy as the Chargers' biggest scapegoat of the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Justin Herbert No. 8 in ESPN's QB Commitment Rankings

The Chargers have committed themselves to first-round pick Justin Herbert for the foreseeable future.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Mandates Training Camps to Take Place at Team Facilities

Teams like the Chargers cannot hold joint practices during training camp this year, according to a memo sent by the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Cardinals Sign Former Chargers Pass Catcher Dylan Cantrell

Former Chargers pass catcher Dylan Cantrell signed with the Cardinals to reunite with his college head coach.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Bring Back Damion Square, Bolstering Defensive Interior

The Chargers have brought back Damion Square, a veteran defensive lineman who spent the previous six seasons with the franchise.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Anthony Lynn to Discuss 'Uprising for Social Justice' in Meetings

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn plans to discuss the ongoing "uprising for social justice" with his players in the coming days.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Joey Bosa Ranks No. 47 in PFF50

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa ranked 47th overall in the 2020 edition of PFF50.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Predicted to Win Defensive Player of the Year

NFL.com's Adam Schein believes Chargers defensive back Derwin James can win Defensive Player of the Year during the upcoming season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers LB Kyzir White Charged with Reckless Driving

Police charged Chargers linebacker Kyzir White with misdemeanor reckless driving for an incident that occurred earlier this year.

Jason B. Hirschhorn