Chargers WR Keenan Allen and Eagles HC Nick Sirianni built a relationship in San Diego

Nick Sirianni was once a member of the San Diego Chargers coaching staff in 2013. After spending four seasons with division rival Kansas City Chiefs, he decided to take a job with the Chargers as an offensive quality control coach.

That was the same offseason a receiver from Cal that had first-round talent dropped down to the third round. After four seasons, Keenan Allen had 205 receptions, 2,570 yards, and scored 19 total touchdowns.

"We loved all the things like quickness, the ability to catch the ball, his instincts," Sirianni said. "We saw many of those things on its college tape, and then to be able to get him, we knew we really had a special talent there."

He was still there when the Chargers drafted in the third round, and there was no hesitation.

"It was it was awesome," Sirianni recalled. "It was awesome to get him and when you can get a player of that caliber that late in the third round."

In 2014, he was promoted to quarterbacks coach, so he worked closely with quarterback Philip Rivers for the next two seasons. He learned how the quarterback operated and thought, so when he was moved to receivers coach in 2016, it helped.

He mentioned that he had a relationship with Allen when he started working with the receivers, but getting to coach him, it grew. The receivers coach saw how much attention to detail the Chargers receiver put into his craft.

"I just love the way that Keenan thinks about the game of football," Sirianni said. "I think he's kind of a wide receiver nerd kind of like me. I know Keenan Allen in the word nerd never go together because he is a cool dude."

Allen is a film nerd in a sense. He is constantly finding new ways to improve his route running or take advantage of the opposing cornerback. He remembers talking about releases, and route running, which are two of Allen's best features.

The former Chargers coach remembered that even though Allen learned a lot from he learned a lot from the receiver.

Learning from two of the best at their positions, like Rivers and Allen helped mold Sirianni into the head coach he is today. He believes learning from other head coaches helps as well but learning from players is essential.

"I believe that two guys that have developed me to be the coach I am today are definitely Phillip Rivers and Keenan Allen have a big part of that as well just because the way they go about their business the way they think about the game of football," Sirianni explained.

Sirianni is now the Philadelphia Eagles head coach and will face his former receiver on Sunday. The Eagles drafted a receiver in the first round in this year's draft that many experts believed was comparable to Allen in Alabama's DeVonta Smith.

"The way they think about the game and the way they've been coached and the way that the instincts, like there's something about instincts of a wide receiver and every position that when you have that little added extra instinct like that, that can really help you develop," Sirianni said.

One of the interesting aspects about both of their game is their get-off. At Alabama, Smith was good at getting his receiver off of him on his initial break.

"I think they're both really good on the line of scrimmage and how to set guys up," the Eagles head coach said. "That's really where I see the comparison there with those two guys."

It could be a big day for both receivers on Sunday, especially with the Chargers a little thin in the secondary with Michael Davis (hamstring) and Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) missing practice on Wednesday.

Sirianni also coached receiver Mike Williams in his rookie season in 2017. He knows that Allen and Williams are a dangerous duo. Williams is the big receiver that makes all kinds of grabs, while Allen is the technician route runner that can get past anyone in front of him.

"I'm always rooting for Mike's and Keenan's success, obviously this week, I hope they don't have quite as much success," Sirianni said.

Herbert limited

Big surprise on Wednesday’s injury report when quarterback Justin Herbert showed up limited with a right-hand injury. He suffered the injury on the final drive of the game against the New England Patriots.

Nuts N’ Bolts

· Injury report. DNP: CB Michael Davis (hamstring), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), RB Justin Jackson (quad), S Alohi Gilman (ankle). Limited: QB Justin Herbert (right hand). Full: LB Drue Tranquill (chest), RB Austin Ekeler (hip).