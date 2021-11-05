Chargers Defense Needs To Slow Down Jalen Hurts

Another tough quarterback matchup that the Chargers defense will face on Sunday. Like it or not, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dangerous and can hurt a defense. Even his dual ability is a threat.

Hurts has had a shaky sophomore season. He has had some good games against the Atlanta Falcons when he threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns, but he has had some bad like Tampa Bay a couple of weeks back, only passing for 115 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

“Jalen’s a really tough cover,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said. “Number one, he’s a winner. You go back to his high school days in Texas, to his time at Bama and Oklahoma — the guy’s a winner. There’s a reason why he’s the starting quarterback there. They’re coming off a really big win, and he’s the guy that can really elevate the performance of the people around him. I think people believe in him and what he can do.”

Their last game was on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, in which their offense scored 44 points, with Hurts only passing for 103 yards. The Eagles found another way to win, which was running the football.

The Eagles ran the football mainly with Boston Scott, Jordan Howard, and Hurts. They accumulated 236 rushing yards on 46 carries and scored four touchdowns. They ran the football all over the Lions.

It is not a good sign for the Chargers defense, especially because they allow the most rushing yards in the league by more than 11 yards per game.

The Chargers were able to do better against the run with the return of defensive tackle Justin Jones last Sunday and linebacker Drue Tranquill also being back. They only allowed 142 yards and one touchdown.

That was with a stationary quarterback. Hurts could hurt them, especially with some of the stuff he does best.

“He tries in a lot of elements you see in college football with RPO [run-pass option] and the zone-read game,” Tranquill said. “When you have an extra guy — the quarterback running the ball — the math gets a little funky, and you really have to be on your P’s and Q’s. He’s a competitor more than anything, and he is going to certainly have his team and his offense ready to play. We’re going to have to show up and play physical and stop the run early.”

The Chargers do need to come out physical and make their presence felt early against the offense. Especially with cornerbacks Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis not playing. They will essentially have Chris Harris Jr., Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall, Ryan Smith, and anyone they potential call up from the practice squad healthy for Sunday.

The Eagles offense has a lot of speed with Devonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Jalen Reagor. All three can take the top off the defense and if given the chance could score from any yard line. They are dangerous.

What will make it difficult for the Chargers is what Tranquill spoke on, which is the RPOs. The defense is weak against the run will make things difficult because of the threat of Hurts taking off and running.

Hurts is coming off rushing seven times for 71 yards against the Lions, but he has rushed 73 times for 432 yards for five touchdowns this season.

“It’s always tough,” Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa said. “The NFL is kind of moving in that direction. A lot of teams seem to have the dual-threat type of quarterbacks. It’s always huge to be able to keep him in the pocket because when they can make plays happen with their feet, that’s kind of when the game opens up for them. It’s going to be a challenge, but we’ve seen that already, so it’s something that we’ve seen before.”

Bosa will be one of the defenders the Chargers will call on to help slow down Hurts because he is an edge rusher. The defense will also need the edge rusher opposite Bosa, whether Uchenna Nwosu or Kyler Fackrell, to set the edge as well.

The Chargers may send safety Derwin James on a couple of blitzes to disrupt the offense if need be, like they have done it in the past.

“We’ve played a lot of dual-threat guys,” Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones said. “I feel like we’ve played a lot of quarterbacks that can move, that can really get out of the pocket and make plays. It’s nothing that we haven’t seen before, just a different team, a different offensive scheme, different play styles. I think that we have a good idea of how we will want to handle them.”

This defense has faced a dual-threat quarterback in Lamar Jackson, whom they were able to slow down a little bit. They have also faced quarterbacks who are great at extending the plays like Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott. So, they do have experience.

They will need to be disciplined this weekend against Hurts and make sure the run game doesn’t beat them again.

Nuts N' Bolts

· Injury report against Eagles. OUT: CB Michael Davis (hamstring), CB Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion), RB Justin Jackson (quad). Doubtful: S Alohi Gilman (ankle).