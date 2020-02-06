ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Former Chargers Safety Eric Weddle Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former San Diego Chargers great Eric Weddle has played his final snap in the NFL. The All-Pro safety took to social media Thursday to announce his retirement after 13 seasons.

Weddle, a Fontana, California native, joined the Chargers as a second-round pick in 2007. He quickly became a key figure on the defense and helped the team secure the AFC West crown in each of his first three seasons. Weddle became the full-time starter in his second year, recording a team-high 127 tackles and scoring his first defensive touchdown. From there, he went on to earn three Pro Bowl honors and two first-team All-Pro nods in a four-year stretch from 2011 to 2014.

After nine years in San Diego, Weddle departed for a successful three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens. During those seasons, the Ravens never finished worse than second place in the AFC South and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Weddle also received Pro Bowl nods each of his three seasons in Baltimore.

Last offseason, the Ravens cut Weddle in a cost-cutting move, landing the veteran safety on the open market for just the second time in his career. He didn't remain there long, landing with the reigning-NFC-champion Los Angeles Rams just days after his release. Though age and a diminished skill set limited Weddle's impact on the Rams, he started all 16 games and finished second on the team in tackles with 108.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers Make Shane Steichen Permanent OC, Announce Changes to Coaching Staff

The Chargers made Shane Steichen the permanent offensive coordinator and brought on veteran O-line coach James Campen.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

The Athletic on the Chargers' 2014 rec-league softball team

Jason B. Hirschhorn

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Todd McShay Sends Jedrick Wills to Chargers

In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay projects Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills to the Chargers.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Packers tackle David Bakhtiari praises Chargers' hiring of James Campen https://twitter.com/DavidBakhtiari/status/1224752113944682496

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Extend Head Coach Anthony Lynn

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn signed an extension this past week that ties him to the team past the 2020 season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

Chargers to Hire David Diaz-Infante as Assistant O-Line Coach

The Chargers plan to hire former Jets assistant O-line coach David Diaz-Infante for a similar position.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers land Oregon QB James Herbert in latest USA Today mock draft https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nfl/draft/2020/02/04/nfl-mock-draft-2020-super-bowl-first-round-jordan-love/4621511002/

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Open as Super Bowl LV Longshots

The Chargers open at 48/1 odds to win Super Bowl LV, according to one outlet.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Footballfan55

Chargers Have Emerged as 'Legitimate Option' for Tom Brady

The Chargers have "emerged as a legitimate option" to sign Tom Brady if he leaves the Patriots this offseason.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Dillon88

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon on Super Bowl LIV https://twitter.com/Melvingordon25/status/1224174859531493382

Jason B. Hirschhorn