Former Chargers Safety Eric Weddle Announces Retirement After 13 Seasons

Former San Diego Chargers great Eric Weddle has played his final snap in the NFL. The All-Pro safety took to social media Thursday to announce his retirement after 13 seasons.

Weddle, a Fontana, California native, joined the Chargers as a second-round pick in 2007. He quickly became a key figure on the defense and helped the team secure the AFC West crown in each of his first three seasons. Weddle became the full-time starter in his second year, recording a team-high 127 tackles and scoring his first defensive touchdown. From there, he went on to earn three Pro Bowl honors and two first-team All-Pro nods in a four-year stretch from 2011 to 2014.

After nine years in San Diego, Weddle departed for a successful three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens. During those seasons, the Ravens never finished worse than second place in the AFC South and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Weddle also received Pro Bowl nods each of his three seasons in Baltimore.

Last offseason, the Ravens cut Weddle in a cost-cutting move, landing the veteran safety on the open market for just the second time in his career. He didn't remain there long, landing with the reigning-NFC-champion Los Angeles Rams just days after his release. Though age and a diminished skill set limited Weddle's impact on the Rams, he started all 16 games and finished second on the team in tackles with 108.

