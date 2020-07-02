Dr. Fauci: NFL's Outlook in a 'State of Flux' Due to COVID-19 Surge

The recent surge in COVID-19 infections across the country has cast doubt on the 2020 outlook for sports, including the NFL. The concerning trend has the country's leading voice on epidemiology, Dr. Anthony Fauci, feeling unable to make any predictions about whether football will indeed return in the Fall.

"We've seen a disturbing resurgence of cases, initially really focused in four states in California, Arizona, Florida, and Texans," Fauci said on SiriusXM NFL Radio this week. "But as we're seeing now, as those cases surge, we're seeing indications in other cities and states throughout the country as we try to approach some sort of normality by opening up, we're seeing a resurgence of cases. That's going to have an impact on anything that we do throughout the country. That makes it kind of a moving target when you talk about how we're going to be able to open up various aspects of our society, including different sports, including football."

The resurgence of the virus has hit various parts of the country differently, but virtually none of the heavily populated areas have reached the benchmarks that other parts of the world have at the same respective point in the process.

Even with more than two months before the scheduled start of the NFL's regular season, considerable progress remains in order to safely play games. Texas, which has become one of the worst-hit places over the past month, only implemented mandatory face coverings this week. Even California which has taken a more aggressive approach toward the virus has set new high marks for infections despite its own order for mandatory face masks.

The trend has certainly left many in and around the league wondering whether the current schedule will require revisions. The league reportedly plans to reduce the preseason, and further changes could become necessary to handle the pandemic.

"If everything was really stable right now, you could make your plan, you know exactly what you want to do," Fauci continued. "But we really are in a state of flux right now. It was unfortunate that we have this flux of cases. Yesterday, there were more than 53,000 cases, which is really the record thus far, even worse than we had a couple of months ago. The situation is not in control right now. Hopefully, we can get it in control as we start being a little more stringent on getting people to do things like wearing masks and staying physically separated to the extent they can. Those are very important dimensions that will ultimately impact decisions that you make about opening anything, including sports."

