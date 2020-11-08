Five Questions for the Chargers Heading Into the Game Against the Raiders

When the Los Angeles Chargers take the field on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, it will be their ninth game against a divisional opponent since their last win. Last season, they were swept in the division. This season, they have played two divisional games, and in both, they had a lead and lost the game.

There are some questions on both sides when it comes to players' availability. The Bolts have had another year plagued by the injury bug.

Here are the five questions surrounding the team:

Can the defensive line pressure Carr?

The defensive line has been good this season at times. They will need to step up against a very good Raiders offensive line. Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa is doubtful to play, and his backup Isaac Rochell is questionable with a neck injury. If neither goes, that means Melvin Ingram starts at one side, and Uchenna Nwosu starts at the other. The team added Jessie Lemonier as reinforcement. If they can't get pressure on Derek Carr, it will be a long day.

2. Can the cornerbacks stop Raiders receivers?

The Chargers on Friday listed starting cornerback Casey Hayward on the injury report with a "non-injury related" designation. They then placed backup cornerback Brandon Facyson on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday afternoon. They also brought up Quenton Meeks to the active roster. They also traded Desmond King earlier in the week. The Chargers will need to slow down the Raiders talented receiver Henry Ruggs. He has been a down the field threat.

3. What will the offense look like if Keenan Allen can't play?

The Bolts announced on Saturday that receiver Keenan Allen is questionable to play with an illness. Allen has been a big part of the offense this season. He has developed a good relationship with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. If Allen can't play, that means the spotlight will turn to receiver Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry. In week five, when the Bolts played New Orleans, Allen went down with an injury. Williams stepped up, catching five passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns. That was with an injury also. They will look to Williams to lead them on Sunday.

4. Can they run the ball consistently?

Last Sunday, the Bolts ran for a season-high 210 rushing yards against a very good Denver Broncos defense. Troymaine Pope, who finished with 67 rushing yards and 28 yards receiving, was the player who got them going. He is doubtful with a concussion, just like Bosa. The Bolts need to run the ball well and consistently throughout the game. Running back Justin Jackson had a great game against the Broncos, touching the ball 20 times for 142 yards. They will need him to keep running hard. They also need rookie Joshua Kelley to get back to running hard and confident.

5. Are the injuries just too much to overcome?

The team has a lot of injuries heading into Sunday's game. It is a lot of their top players. The offense will miss Allen, but they have Herbert at quarterback who can work wonders when the chips are down. The defense has been struggling to hold leads. Now add the possibility of no Bosa or Hayward. That might be tough to overcome. No matter what, it will be an interesting game, no doubt.