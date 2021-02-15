Former Chargers WR Vincent Jackson Found Dead at 38

Former Chargers and Buccaneers pro bowl receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a Homewood Suites in Brandon, Florida.

According to the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s report, Jackson had checked in January 11th and was staying there until he was found by the housekeeper on February 15th. The Sherriff’s department said they will be investigating the death of Jackson.

“My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else. Football aside, he touched countless lives through his Jackson In Action 83 Foundation. We shared a passion for supporting military families, and three years ago, Jackson was even made an honorary deputy by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to recognize his dedication to the community. He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions.”

Jackson was drafted in the second round by the Chargers in 2005. He worked his way up a crowded receiving group. In 2008, he had a breakout season catching 59 passes, 1,098 yards and seven touchdowns.

"We simply cannot believe he's gone, and our hearts go out with his wife, Lindsey, their children, his parents, former teammates, and everyone whose lives were touched by having known Vincent," said part of a statement released by the Chargers.

Number 83 quickly became a fan favorite in San Diego. His was a big-bodied receiver that along fellow receiver Malcolm Floyd and tight end Antonio Gates made a great trio for quarterback Philip Rivers.

“Heartbroken. Vincent was a great teammate and friend. He will be sorely missed by many,” tweeted out former teammate Nick Hardwick.

Jackson left the Chargers in 2012 during free agency signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fans missed his production in San Diego.

He finished his career with 540 receptions, 9,080 receiving yards, 57 touchdowns, and averaged 16.8 yards per catch. He was a big time player on and off the field. He, along with his wife Lindsey, did a lot of charitable work in the community and with military families.

Both fan bases loved Jackson and along with the NFL fans across the country will miss him dearly.