Former NFL QB Trent Dilfer Is Impressed by Chargers Rookie QB Justin Herbert

The name Trent Dilfer is recognized all over the NFL, whether it was as the starting quarterback for the 2000 Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl winning team or being on the Monday Night Football pregame squad for ESPN.

Dilfer has been around the game for years. He has coached talented quarterbacks through the draft process, has analyzed film from numerous quarterbacks over the years and recognizes talent when he sees it.

A popular segment from his ESPN days was called "Dilfer's Dimes." Well, even though he is the head coach at Lipscomb Academy and no longer at ESPN, Panini America (the exclusive trading card partner of the NFL and NFLPA) has brought back "Dilfer's Dimes" as a weekly segment. Dilfer will break down something he saw that he liked from a particular player and will thoroughly analyze it.

"The "Dilfer's Dimes' is just another way of taking one big thing that happens during the week that highlights a player and having some fun with it," Dilfer said. "Adding some insight to kind of why their performing at such a high level. Doing it alongside Panini has been a lot of fun."

Dilfer did a full break down on Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, a player he has liked since his Oregon Duck days.

"The tape going into the draft was awesome," said Dilfer. "You saw the skill set. You saw the traits. You saw a big guy with elite twitch. That's hard to find."

Dilfer was baffled when all of the negativity about Herbert came out before the draft. There were questions about his leadership, decision making, and accuracy.

Herbert also had three head coaches and four offensive coordinators while at Oregon, and it was seen as a knock, even though he has success each season.

"I think a lot of times we talk about having so many coaches and coordinators as a bad thing," explained Dilfer. "They can actually help you at times early in your career. It teaches you how to really learn, how to conceptualize more, how to be pliable. It teaches a lot of good lessons.

"I think having all those different coaches in college definitely prepared him to see the game from a lot of perspectives and learn a lot of different stuff that's prepared him for now."

The Chargers drafted Herbert sixth overall.

"I think it's really important that he went into a situation where the people on offense were true professionals, guys that work at their craft," explained Dilfer. "Good coaching staff. Good plan, you know, I think he's been supported really well by players and coaches."

The Bolts already had numerous weapons on the football's offensive side with pro bowl receiver Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, tight end Hunter Henry, and running back Austin Ekeler. Head coach Anthony Lynn also added the highly touted Pep Hamilton as their quarterback's coach to help Herbert transition to the NFL.

They wanted to have him sit and learn behind veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most of the offseason work was done virtually.

"The quarterback typically takes so much face time to create connections and relationships and a trust with the people around you,” said Dilfer. "So much of this had to be manufactured through digital connections, so it's incredibly impressive for this rookie class to thrive as much as they have."

The Chargers won their first game of the season with Taylor as the starter. Minutes before the kickoff of week two, before the Bolts matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Lynn went up to Herbert and told him he was starting.

Herbert led his team up the field and scored his first career touchdown the way he finished his collegiate career with a rushing touchdown. He also threw his first career touchdown looking off the safety and threw a nice pass to Jalen Guyton. The Chiefs ended up winning the game, but Herbert gave them all they could handle.

"It was a real defining moment for Justin to show his character and poise," said Dilfer.

Herbert started the next few games and faced off against Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and other big named quarterbacks. The Chargers were losing games, but the rookie quarterback was performing at a high level.

Even with all of the success in his first season, he did have some struggles. The AFC East gave him trouble, except for the New York Jets. Brian Flores, Sean McDermott, and Bill Belichick's defenses threw some different looks at the rookie. They disguised a lot of their defensive strategy until the ball was snapped.

He threw three touchdowns and four interceptions against those three defenses. It was a learning moment for the rookie.

"It's always a challenge for any quarterback that hasn't played a lot when defenses start changing after the ball snapped," explained Dilfer. “You're very comfortable with your pre-snap reads, and then the ball snaps and turns into something else. So that's just one of the learning progressions quarterbacks have, and most rookies get tricked a handful of times by certain coordinators, and the longer they play, the more use they get to some of the disguises."

He has been learning as he goes, especially late in games. The Chargers had been close late in games but always seemed to make a crucial mistake that would cost them. In the last two games, the rookie quarterback has found a way to win.

He drove his offense up the field against the Atlanta Falcons without Allen or Williams on the field, and his team kicked a game-winning field goal. Last Thursday, they faced the Las Vegas Raiders and late in the game without Allen and Williams. Herbert took his team up the field to win the game on a quarterback sneak.

Two games remain of the rookie quarterback's first season as a pro. He is a rookie of the year favorite but has some competition with Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

The offseason between a quarterback's first season starting and his second is crucial to their development.

"So, you take the offseason to grow," Dilfer said. "Take the information you got from playing your rookie year and grow into a better player. A better understanding of the teams you're playing. A better understanding of the schemes, work on some individual skill set things that can make you better.

"Then I think it's really important that you keep pouring gasoline on your development because everybody else is preparing for you too. You're no longer a surprise. So, they're writing the book on you, and they're breaking down your weaknesses, your tendencies, and we'll try to expose those next year."

That is how Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went from losing in the AFC Championship to Brady and the New England Patriots to winning the Super Bowl in Miami a year later.

Herbert is a player who will work hard because, as he has stated numerous times, he wants to win. Dilfer feels like the future is bright.

"He's a special talent," said Dilfer. "He's showing that he has the stuff it takes to be a big-time player, and I couldn't be more excited for him and for the fan base."