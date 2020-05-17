ChargerReport
Fritz Pollard Alliance: Proposed Rooney Rule Changes on 'Solid Legal Ground'

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The NFL's proposed changes to its hiring policy for head coaches and general managers, typically referred to as the "Rooney rule," has garnered a lot of attention during the past few days. While some of the suggested alterations have drawn criticism, the Fritz Pollard Alliance, the organization that advocates for diversity hiring, believes the proposal can withstand any legal scrutiny.

"I'm 100 percent certain based on my experience that they are on solid legal ground," Cyrus Mehri, a co-founder of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, said to NBC Sports regarding the proposed changes to the Rooney rule.

The NFL plans to present its proposal later this month during a meeting of owners. Should the league's suggestions gain support, teams would improve their third-round draft pick by six spots by hiring a minority head coach, improve that pick by 10 spots with the addition of a minority general manager, or 16 spots for doing both in the same year. The enhanced draft position would take place the year following the hires.

Additionally, the NFL would look to ease anti-tampering rules on minority coaches interviewing for assistant positions like offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach. Currently, teams can block any assistant still under contract from interviewing with another team for a non-head-coaching vacancy.

These policy changes have not received unanimous public support from coaches, however. Anthony Lynn, the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and one of only four minorities currently holding such a position in the NFL, expressed his concerns with the proposal this weekend. "I think sometimes you can do the wrong thing while trying to do the right thing if that makes sense," Lynn said, adding, "You can't make people hire someone that they don't want to hire for whatever reason."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

