From Chargers Cut to Falcons Star: Younghoe Koo Has Made a Name a for Himself

The former Chargers kicker has turned into a star in Atlanta.

There were two big surprises from the final roster leading up to the 2017 season. The team decided to add undrafted rookie running Austin Ekeler, who is now the starting back. They also kept undrafted rookie kicker Younghoe Koo.

All that was known about the young player was that he was born in South Korea and came to the United States when he was 12 years old. He also had a viral video of him kicking a field goal while doing a backflip.

Koo had beat out Josh Lambo, who was seen as the kicker for the next ten years, kind of like Nate Kaeding was for the Bolts.

"When we had him here, he did an outstanding job in training camp, he won the job, guys loved him," said head coach Anthony Lynn.

In his first career game, the Chargers faced division rival Broncos in Denver. The game came down to the rookie kicker. He hiked the ball but ended up making the 44-yarder, but the Broncos had taken a timeout to ice him. He gets another chance and ends up missing it.

Denver wins. Rookie mistake.

It didn't go better the next week against the Miami Dolphins. The Chargers were up 10-3 and moved the ball up to the Miami 25-yard line. Their drive stalled, so Koo was brought on to kick a 43-yarder. Koo missed it.

He had a chance to redeem himself. The game yet again came down to him. Complete déjà vu because it was a 44-yard field goal. Just like the Broncos game, he ends up missing it.

For the next two weeks, Koo goes 2 for 2 in field goals and 4 for 4 in extra points.

The Chargers decided to cut him and bring in veteran Nick Novak.

"He had a rough start to the season, and it didn't work out," said Lynn. "He blocked out the noise, believed in himself, and kept working."

Koo found himself training and waiting to get a call from an NFL team, but it was a different league that called him in the Alliance of American Football. Koo went 14 for 14 in field goals for the Atlanta Legends. Koo caught the eye of the New England Patriots, and they signed him to their practice squad. He was later released.

He returned to Atlanta, but this time was with the Falcons. He played the final eight games of the season and hit 23 of 26 field goals. He also had three successful onside kicks.

This season, Koo is the leading scorer in the NFL and has only missed one field goal making 32 of 33.

"Now he's one of the top kickers in the game," said Lynn. "So, I take my hat off to him."

Koo has come a long way since being cut by the Bolts. Since he left, the Chargers have had five kickers, and even a punter kicked a field goal or an extra point for them.

"I'm happy for (Koo), but with kickers, you see that a lot," said Lynn. "Sometimes (with) that second, third team they mature and come into their own."

Lynn is hoping his kicker is going through a phase.

They decided to make Michael Badgley their starter in 2018. Since then, he has been the "Money Badger" and looked to be the kicker of the future. He hit 90 percent of his kicks in 2018 and 83 percent in 2019.

This season though, he hasn't been money. He is 17 for 24 in field goals and 26 for 29 in field goals. That is ten missed kicks.

"We are just looking for patterns in his kicking, his timing, and his get off the whole operation, just to see if we can help him there. He's a very confident young man, and I'm sure he'll bounce back. He'll be fine."

The Chargers are hoping he can grow and mature the way Koo has for the Falcons.

The former Georgia Southern feels right at home in Atlanta and will face the team that gave him a shot in 2017.

For Lynn, though, he says he has no regrets in the decision made in 2017.

"I hate to cut any player, especially a productive player, but it was time," Lynn said. "He needed a change of scenery, and he's made the most of it."