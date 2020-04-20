Giants Could Select Justin Herbert Before Chargers' Pick

Through most of the offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers' apparent competition for quarterback prospects appeared to come from teams like the Miami Dolphins or a team currently slotted later in the draft willing to trade ahead. That narrative could prove misguided if, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported as a possibility Monday, the New York Giants use the No. 4 overall pick on a player at the position.

According to Rapoport, the Giants have invested "a lot of time researching" Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert. That work includes FaceTime meetings between Herbert and recently hired head coach Joe Judge. While clubs routinely do their due diligence on prospects they do not expect to draft, Judge has largely avoided discussing Daniel Jones, the former Duke passer New York selected with the No. 6 overall pick last April, during multiple press conferences. Typically, coaches use those media availabilities to talk up their quarterbacks rather than avoid the conversation.

If the Giants do plan to take Herbert with the No. 4 overall pick, the Chargers and any other team interested in him will have to seriously consider traded up with the Detroit Lions, who currently hold the No. 3 choice. Los Angeles has rarely made moves up the draft board during the first round under current general manager Tom Telesco, who last did so in 2015 to secure running back Melvin Gordon. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins, another rumored suitor for Herbert's services, hold a better pick than the Chargers (No. 5 overall) as well as two other first-round selections (Nos. 18 and 26).

Of course, the report on the Giants' interest in Herbert could prove to be a smokescreen. Given the proximity to the 2020 NFL Draft, which kicks off in three days, that possibility seems as likely as any other.

