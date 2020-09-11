ChargerReport
Two Chargers have history with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, but it is all business on Sunday

Fernando Ramirez

There are some deep ties between Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow and the Chargers organization. The team scouted Burrow during the draft process and were impressed by him, but defensive coordinator Gus Bradley used to do some different scouting of the quarterback.

When Bradley was the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State, he worked with Jim Burrow, Joe's father. The Bolts defensive coordinator has known the rookie quarterback since he was seven years old.

"You can see it in him," Bradley said. "He grew up as a coach's son and just his mindset throughout. We have a good idea of the type of mentality he has. I know he's extremely competitive. He's a really strong leader. He'll have a presence for that team."

Being such good family friends, Bradley would ask around the locker room to see what they knew about Burrow because he was an Ohio State Buckeye before transferring to LSU. He asked because he wanted to keep tabs and see how his friend's son was doing in college football.

"Boy, Gus, he is talented," recalled Bradley. "He's a good player."

Burrow went on to LSU to have one of the greatest seasons capped off by winning a National Championship. He came out in this year's NFL draft, where he was selected first overall.

"Just knowing (Burrow), and knowing how competitive he was, you thought if he just got an opportunity, good things would happen," Bradley said. "Obviously, what took place (at LSU), I don't think anybody really pictured that."

Bradley knows he has work cut out for him week one. He had his team watch last year's film of the Bengals, then went a step further to watch Los Angeles Rams film from 2017-2019 when now Bengals head coach Zac Taylor served as a coach there. For Burrow, with no preseason games, Bradley had his guys watch LSU film to see what the young quarterback is all about.

"We know unexpected things will show up," explained Bradley. "He's got great touch. He can throw the deep ball. He's got really good poise in the pocket. He's looking downfield when scrambling. Always looking for the big play. He's seen a lot of football. I know he's a guy that will prepare."

When Burrow spoke to the media, he was asked if he had ever attended an NFL game. He recalled that he went to a Seattle Seahawks game versus the Cleveland Browns. The tickets were given to the family from Bradley, who was then the Seahawks defensive coordinator.

"It's just a great family," Bradley said. "I'm not going to (talk to Burrow). Not until after the game."

Speaking of familiar faces, a player who knew him very well is Bradley's pro bowl defensive end, Joey Bosa.

"He was my scout team quarterback actually (at Ohio State), so I was chasing at him. So, I guess he probably is used to me chasing after him," chuckled Bosa. Burrow was there in 2015 at the same time as Bosa.

During his press conference on Thursday, the former Buckeye said that Burrow and his younger brother Nick (San Francisco 49ers defensive end) are still good friends today.

"We are pretty good friends, so I am sure some words will be exchanged on the field," said Burrow with a smile.

Bosa said that he had kept a watchful eye on the quarterback, especially his championship-winning season at LSU.

"I watched him (Joe Burrow) pretty intently last year," explained Bosa. "Felt what he did was amazing, so he is definitely going to come out throwing. I am sure they are going to want try and attack us through the air and show what they are all about. Like I said rookie comes with inexperience, so he definitely hasn't had a line like our come at him yet."

That is true, Burrow was great in college, but he will now face a tough challenge this weekend having to go up against the Bolts defensive line.

"Obviously they have Bosa and (Melvin) Ingram," pointed out the rookie quarterback. "So, I am going to have to get the ball out quickly and know what I am looking at. If I don't know what I am looking at every snap…it is going to be a long day."

The Chargers don't have any preseason film on Burrow, and Bosa knows that they will need to get to him quickly to disrupt him.

"If he is going to be able to do that in the NFL, then he is going to be a serious weapon," said Bosa. "It won't happen this first week, but I think he is going to have a good career."

