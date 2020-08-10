ChargerReport
HBO’s Hard Knocks: Chargers preview

Fernando Ramirez

The 2020 season is on the horizon, and training camp has begun, which means the return of HBO's Hard Knocks. This season of the show will be very different. Usually, it follows the player's preparation for the upcoming season, how coaches prepare for their practices, and the hardships of making an NFL roster.

Hard Knocks features one NFL team.

This year it will feature two. The cameras will follow both Los Angeles teams, the Rams and Chargers. The following of two teams has never been done by the show.

The show will continue to feature its original elements on both squads but now has an added twist. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has changed. This will add a new storyline for the cameras to shoot, which is how both squads prepared for training camp and what changes they had to make due to the pandemic.

Since training camp started, the Bolts have been one of three teams that didn't have a player opt-out of the season and one of a few teams that haven't had a player test positive for COVID.

Both general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Anthony Lynn have told the media in recent weeks how prepared they have been from the start. The team is taking all precautions.

It will be interesting to see how the 18-time Sports Emmy Award show will feature both teams and how they determine which players to follow.

For the Chargers side, one of the videos shown is defensive end Joey Bosa signing his new record-breaking contract extension with the team. In the video you can see Bosa break down after he signs the contract and talking about how proud his family is of him and all he has accomplished.

Bosa spoke to the media after signing the deal about Hard Knocks being present.

“I did notice it,” said Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa. “I had my mic on. I tried not to pay attention to it, but I did notice the camera following me everywhere. It is definitely going to be a different feel. I am excited to see how it turns out with the difference in camp and everything going on. They always do an amazing job. I am a big fan of HBO, so it’s going to be fun. I probably need to watch my language a little bit out there.”

The show will premiere on August 11th at 10 p.m. on HBO.

For a preview of Hard Knocks, the video at the top of the page is LA Rams Reporter Eric Williams and I discussing what we will be interested to see from the respective teams we cover.

