Chargers, Rams to Costar on 'Hard Knocks' During Training Camp

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams will costar in the 2020 edition "Hard Knocks," HBO and NFL Film's annual docuseries chronicling the drama of training camp. The show has never previously featured two teams in the same year.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

While the Chargers and Rams operate separately in the Los Angeles area, the two teams have held joint practices during training camp in recent years. They will also eventually share SoFi Stadium, the luxurious new facility currently under construction in Inglewood. The NFL expects the stadium to open in time for the 2020 season, though construction issues related to the ongoing coronavirus crisis have clouded the immediate future of the project.

The NFL has yet to release its 2020 schedule in part due to the uncertainty caused by the viral pandemic. Accordingly, it remains unclear whether training camp will start at its usual time at the tail end of July. Already, the coronavirus has forced the league to scrap plans to hold the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, replacing it with a "fully virtual" draft with all club personnel working from home.

Assuming the Chargers and Rams can hold training camp as they normally would, both teams feature plenty of storylines on which "Hard Knocks" can focus. The Chargers moved on from quarterback Philip Rivers this offseason after 16 years with the club, ostensibly replacing him with Tyrod Taylor and perhaps a rookie from the upcoming draft. Meanwhile, the Rams released All-Pro running back Todd Gurley earlier this offseason and watched as key players like Cory Littleton and Dante Fowler Jr. left in free agency.

"Hard Knocks" previously featured the Rams in 2016, Jeff Fisher's final season as head coach. The Chargers have never before appeared in the series.

Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member.

