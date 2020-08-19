HBO Hard Knocks: Chargers review episode 2

Tuesday evening was the second episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

This episode for the Chargers featured more of rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. The Oregon Duck product was slinging the ball, and some teammates were in awe of his arm.

There is a funny exchange between Herbert and receiver Keenan Allen.

“My job is to get you the ball,” said Herbert.

“I love it,” said Allen.

“I am your assistant,” said Herbert.

There is a moment where Herbert is under center, and his snap count is soft. The next play is loud. Lynn knew it was time for a teachable moment for his young quarterback.

“Justin, so I am standing there watching you imagining what the defense could be thinking,” explained Lynn. “I can tell the difference when it’s a run and a pass based on the way you talk.”

“Yes, coach,” said the quarterback.

“Just keep that in mind okay?” asked Lynn

The young quarterback, eager to learn, asks, “What should we do about it?”

“Same tone, same urgency,” explained Lynn. “If you are going to be soft about it, then be soft about both of them. If you are going to be loud about it, then be loud on both. Because defenses in this league, they pick up on any little thing. Good job today.”

Herbert is learning and asking questions, which is a good thing.

It was good to see the rookie be featured because he is a fascinating piece of the Bolts puzzle. Yes, he is raw, but this is the first quarterback who was selected in the first round by the Chargers since Philip Rivers in 2004. So, this is different, and folks are interested in him and his development.

Keep it down

The cameras at one-point focus on Austin Ekeler and Lynn admits that if it weren’t for the fourth preseason game, they probably wouldn’t have discovered the young back.

Then there was a scene with rookie running back Darius Bradwell, where he talked to Lynn, and he asked the running back about his weight.

He asked because Bradwell was at 235 pounds the week before and ballooned up in weight. Lynn asked him what he had been doing. Bradwell said he was locked up in his hotel room.

Lynn understood that because of the times, but he wanted to motivate the young back.

“You got some potential,” explained Lynn. “Imma be in you’re a** to get it out of you. But we gotta get your body right first.”

This is the way the fourth-year coach shows that he cares about his player. Lynn is a former back, so if he is telling Bradwell to keep his weight down and that he will be on him, Lynn sees something special in him.

Fun and games

There are no preseason games this season. So, HBO had to do something different to make up for the time that would usually be spent covering both preseason games from over the weekend.

They cut to a cornhole game between cornerback Casey Hayward/Chris Harris Jr. and safety Derwin James/cornerback Brandon Facyson. James is the most vocal of the four. He has been very vocal all of camp yelling and getting excited.

Hayward/Harris are up for most of the game until the young safety hits the game-winning shot. He let them know about it.

The show also featured some goofiness between Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, talking about their favorite kind of fish. Ingram let everyone know he doesn’t like eating the eyes.