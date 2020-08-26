Hard Knocks episode 3: Chargers review

It seemed like the first two episodes of HBO’s award-winning show, Hard Knocks, were off to a slow start. Yet, business picked up in the third episode.

The highlight of the show was the relationship between Chargers receiver Keenan Allen and cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Harris came over in free agency from the Denver Broncos after playing nine seasons in the Mile-High City. He is used to playing the Chargers twice a year, so they know him all too well.

“Chris Harris Jr. has a great attitude man I told him ‘I am tired of you coming to our sideline and talk s*** to me, so we just got you on our team,’” said head coach Anthony Lynn on Hard Knocks to GM Tom Telesco.

HBO showed Harris picking ex-Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers off and coming off the field laughing, saying, “I guess I am Philip Rivers kryptonite.”

This segment showed that both Allen and Harris are excellent trash talkers.

Last season, the Broncos played the Chargers week five, and Allen only had four catches for 18 yards. He was asked about him posting on a fan page dedicated to cornerback Chris Harris Jr. stating “that he couldn’t hold his jockstrap,” to which Allen responds, “watch the film bro.”

Then they cut to a video where Harris says to Chargers fans, “How many yards did Keenan Allen have? NOTHING. NOTHING.”

They cut to offensive coordinator Shane Steichen asking Harris who should have been called for pass interference in 2018 where Harris has his hands on Allen’s hips, but the receiver has his all over the corner’s facemask. Harris says it is Allen’s fault and the receiver along with his coach vouch that the call should have been on the corner.

Both players bring an intensity for their love of competition, and you can see it now during practice.

The funniest moment has to be when Harris tells Allen, “Man, if Philip (Rivers) was here, boy, I’d be on his a** every day.”

Allen responds, “That’s what would have make it fun. It was really all Phil’s fault.”

The former lightning bolts quarterback loves to chirp to other players, especially Harris.

This segment made Hard Knocks entertaining, mainly because it hit everything from Allen vs. Harris, even throwing Rivers in there.

Coach Phil McGeoghan keeps it real

During practice, receivers coach Phil McGeoghan stands out because he has a different style of coaching, and he is genuine with his players. He uses UFC style workout gloves to help receivers with their hand slapping release points, so they don’t get jammed by the cornerback.

On Tuesday night, fans got a little glimpse of how animated and real the coach is.

“If you don’t block, you won’t play,” said McGeoghan. “SO if you have these delusions of grandeur of running out there on September 13th (opening day) as that third receiver, get your f****** mind right and get your face in the fan.”

That is him keeping it real.

The third receiver spot is truly up for grabs. Jalen Guyton has been seen at the position during camp, but it is a toss-up. Blocking is another thing that makes Keenan Allen a great receiver. He truly gets underneath a guy and isn’t afraid of hitting them. Coach wants more players to be able to block.

Then McGeoghan shows the film, and you can see where receivers are missing their blocks, and it is driving him crazy.

“If you want a want the job, if you want to impress somebody, then block the s*** out of somebody,” explained McGeoghan. “I’ve said it positive; I’ve said it negative. I’ve said it like a d***. I’ve said it like your best friend. I don’t know what else to tell you besides your job is on the line.”

McGeoghan isn’t the only one who believes this; it comes from head coach Anthony Lynn. He wants guys who will do their job and play with their hair on fire. He wants players who are going to do their job and are going to do the dirty work. It is awesome to catch over 100 passes and get over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns, but it is about running blocking and doing other stuff that helps the team come out with the win. Those are the kinds of players Lynn and McGeoghan want on their team.

Melvin Ingram contract situation

Hard Knocks showed the contract situation of defensive end Melvin Ingram, who wanted his $14 million due to him this year fully guaranteed. Ingram “held in” for the first few days of training camp. He was at meetings and there for practice, but he didn’t suit up.

“I wanted to tell you I appreciate you being out here,” said Lynn to his defensive end. “S*** is going to get itself worked out.”

Then defensive line coach Giff Smith tells Lynn in his office that Ingram has been awesome and can tell he is engaged/focused. Smith later says he can tell Ingram wants to finish his career with the Bolts.

The team’s brass and Ingram got it worked out last week, and he was at practice.

Hard Knocks also shows the other love of Ingram’s life besides football, which is rapping. He says he raps about relevant things like the murder of George Floyd and what is going on in the United States right now with racial injustice.

Overall, this was an excellent Hard Knocks episode because it showed more personalities of the Chargers players and kept up with some interesting storylines.