HBO Hard Knocks Chargers review: Anthony Lynn is the star of episode 1

The first episode of HBO’s Emmy award-winning show Hard Knocks premiered on Tuesday night. It featured the two NFL teams in Los Angeles; the Chargers and Rams.

The show started off with a massive revelation by Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn admitting to his players on a Zoom call that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The players looked in disbelief like they couldn’t believe what their coach had just told him.

“This year is not like any year we’ve had in the National Football League,” Lynn said. “There’s gonna be chaos, there’s gonna be change, and it’s gonna come every single day. … I can’t promise you you’re not gonna get infected.”

There is a scene in the show where Lynn is sitting in his office when the Chargers team psychologist Dr. Herb Martin, asks him about being infected with COVID. Lynn admitted that he felt uncomfortable one night in his bed.

“I said, ‘S---, my body kinda feels like that,’” he said. “If I hadn’t been watching that golf event and saw that golfer complain about backaches and soreness, I never would’ve even gotten tested, and I would’ve had this and never even known it and, s---, probably would’ve got people infected.”

Lynn stole the show later when he was talking to safety Derwin James about his Oakley sunglasses, James has an endorsement deal with them, the 51-year old coach tries them on and puts them in his pocket and takes them.

“I never got them back,” joked James when he talked to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Then Lynn and others stood around watching first-round quarterback Justin Herbert throw a football into nets. He was draining shots like the late great Kobe Bryant.

Lynn turns to a coach impressed and says, “He covers so damn much ground.”

Lastly, the Bolts had to cut down their roster from 90 players to 80. Lynn is sitting in his office when tight end Andrew Vollert comes in to talk to Lynn.

“You gotta be (expletive) kidding me,” said the tight end in a forceful tone. “I just worked my a—off, and I know I can play.”

Lynn told him to keep working his tail off, and if an injury occurs that the team could bring him back.

After his interaction with Vollert, Lynn goes to the office of general manager Tom Telesco, and they joke about the interaction.

“Hold up now, you ain’t Antonio Gates,” said Lynn. “I like his fire.”

Lynn explained to his players that they have to be smart about their approach this season. The team showed their dedication to making sure they are up to speed with testing and social distancing. Hard Knocks showed that the Bolts are up to the task of being proactive when it comes to protecting themselves against COVID.

“Let me tell you something: You ain’t promised next year,” Lynn said. “You ain’t promised tomorrow. What I want to do is I want to limit your exposure. But then when that damn whistle blows, let’s go kick somebody’s a-- and play some football. One team will do this better than the other 31, trust me. And it might as well be us