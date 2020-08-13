ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

HBO Hard Knocks Chargers review: Anthony Lynn is the star of episode 1

Fernando Ramirez

The first episode of HBO’s Emmy award-winning show Hard Knocks premiered on Tuesday night. It featured the two NFL teams in Los Angeles; the Chargers and Rams.

The show started off with a massive revelation by Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn admitting to his players on a Zoom call that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The players looked in disbelief like they couldn’t believe what their coach had just told him.

“This year is not like any year we’ve had in the National Football League,” Lynn said. “There’s gonna be chaos, there’s gonna be change, and it’s gonna come every single day. … I can’t promise you you’re not gonna get infected.”

There is a scene in the show where Lynn is sitting in his office when the Chargers team psychologist Dr. Herb Martin, asks him about being infected with COVID. Lynn admitted that he felt uncomfortable one night in his bed.

“I said, ‘S---, my body kinda feels like that,’” he said. “If I hadn’t been watching that golf event and saw that golfer complain about backaches and soreness, I never would’ve even gotten tested, and I would’ve had this and never even known it and, s---, probably would’ve got people infected.”

Lynn stole the show later when he was talking to safety Derwin James about his Oakley sunglasses, James has an endorsement deal with them, the 51-year old coach tries them on and puts them in his pocket and takes them.

“I never got them back,” joked James when he talked to the media on Wednesday afternoon.

Then Lynn and others stood around watching first-round quarterback Justin Herbert throw a football into nets. He was draining shots like the late great Kobe Bryant.

Lynn turns to a coach impressed and says, “He covers so damn much ground.”

Lastly, the Bolts had to cut down their roster from 90 players to 80. Lynn is sitting in his office when tight end Andrew Vollert comes in to talk to Lynn.

“You gotta be (expletive) kidding me,” said the tight end in a forceful tone. “I just worked my a—off, and I know I can play.”

Lynn told him to keep working his tail off, and if an injury occurs that the team could bring him back.

After his interaction with Vollert, Lynn goes to the office of general manager Tom Telesco, and they joke about the interaction.

“Hold up now, you ain’t Antonio Gates,” said Lynn. “I like his fire.”

Lynn explained to his players that they have to be smart about their approach this season. The team showed their dedication to making sure they are up to speed with testing and social distancing. Hard Knocks showed that the Bolts are up to the task of being proactive when it comes to protecting themselves against COVID.

“Let me tell you something: You ain’t promised next year,” Lynn said. “You ain’t promised tomorrow. What I want to do is I want to limit your exposure. But then when that damn whistle blows, let’s go kick somebody’s a-- and play some football. One team will do this better than the other 31, trust me. And it might as well be us

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BoltDan95
BoltDan95

He killed me when he took the glasses! 😂☠️

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Derwin James believes Chargers defense is one of the most versatile in the NFL

The Chargers missed safety Derwin James last season, who sustained a foot injury in training camp. He is focused and thinks the defense is one of the best going into 2020.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Austin Ekeler is ready to rock n' roll this season

The Chargers running back has the "starting running back" title but he has had the mentality for a while now and is looking to add more to his game in 2020.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Justin Herbert receiving equal practice snaps could mean a successful Chargers training camp

The Chargers are still not practicing with pads yet, but when they do three things need to happen for this training camp to be called a "success."

Fernando Ramirez

Derwin James is one of three Chargers who could be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks

This is the first time the Los Angeles Chargers will be on HBO's Hard Knocks. Every year there are a couple of players whom Hard Knocks features and here are the three possibilities for the Bolts.

Fernando Ramirez

Tyrod Taylor is focused on his opportunity with the Chargers

The Chargers have a new starting quarterback in Tyrod Taylor. For Taylor, his journey so far in the NFL has prepared him for this season.

Fernando Ramirez

HBO's Hard Knocks: Chargers preview

HBO's Hard Knocks chose to follow both Los Angeles teams. It will be interesting to see how the Chargers are shown on the Emmy winning show.

Fernando Ramirez

Best case scenario for Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The Chargers drafted Justin Herbert sixth overall, but what could be the best case scenario for the young quarterback?

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltzMania

Chargers free agency outlook in 2021

The Chargers took care of Joey Bosa giving him a contract extension. They still have some key players set to hit free agency in 2021.

Fernando Ramirez

by

BoltDan95

Chargers positional review: Fullback

Since Derek Watt is now a Pittsburgh Steeler, there are now two undrafted rookies looking to take over his role.

Fernando Ramirez

Chargers Positional Review: Quarterback

The Chargers have begun training camp, but with a new quarterback under center what is the position looking like these days?

Fernando Ramirez

by

THEKING54