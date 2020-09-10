HBO Hard Knocks Chargers recap: Cut down day and Derwin James injury

The fifth and final episode of HBO Hard Knocks premiered on Tuesday night. It had the last days of training camp for the Bolts. It finished with one of the worst days of the season, which is cut down day.

Two undrafted free agent rookies featured on Hard Knocks were running back Darius Bradwell and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, whom haka danced into people’s hearts last week.

Bradwell was told by general manager Tom Telesco that he was going to be released but that the team and head coach Anthony Lynn wanted him on the practice squad. Bradwell goes and talks to Lynn, which turns into a heart to heart. Lynn being a former undrafted free agent running back, knows what it takes to make the team. The head coach explains that he came in over 20 pounds overweight and that he can’t be doing that if he wants to be a solid back. He explains to Bradwell that he needs to take care of his car (his body) and that he is a Ford F150.

Lynn told the young running back that they would sit down together and layout a plan to help him become a better back. Lynn likes Bradwell, and it is noticeable on the show. He sees something special in him and wants to help him succeed.

Fehoko was told by Telesco as well that they were going to release him but that they wanted to add him to the practice squad. Telesco explained that they liked the progress he made through camp. When speaking to Lynn, Fehoko explains how he and his family ended up in Texas. It was a surprise to Lynn to know that Fehoko’s three older brothers and himself went to Texas Tech, which is the alma mater of Lynn. Fehoko transferred to LSU, which Lynn joked with him calling him a “traitor.”

Neither one of the two undrafted players made it, but they made it to the practice squad. That is a win, especially with everything going on in today’s world with COVID. They will continue to work because, as the coaches said, you never know when your number will be called.

James is injured

The heaviest part of Hard Knocks was the injury to former all-pro safety Derwin James. In the episode, it was evident that James had taken that next step in leadership when it came to the defense. During the offseason, the coaches had raved about how James would take his game to a whole new level this season.

The injury happened on a non-contact play for the young safety. He went down, and you could tell the whole team was wishing it was a cramp, but it turned out to be a meniscus injury similar to what he had at Florida State, but on the opposite leg.

James was able to get surgery almost 48 hours after the injury took place. He will be out for 6-8 months, in which time he will probably be hungrier than ever to get on the field.