Hunter Henry, Chargers Do Not Reach Long-Term Deal Before Deadline

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers did not come to terms on a long-term deal with franchise-tagged tight end Hunter Henry before Wednesday's 1 p.m. PT deadline. Henry, who signed his franchise tender in May, will instead play under the tag this season for just over $11 million.

A former second-round pick, Henry emerged over the past few years as the Chargers' successor to future Hall of Fame tight end Antonio Gates. In his four years with the club, Henry has amassed 136 catches for 1,709 yards and 17 touchdowns, best among tight ends on the roster. Henry delivered his best season in 2019, catching 55 of his 76 targets for 652 yards and five touchdowns.

But despite the quality production, health issues have loomed over Henry's career to date. A torn right ACL suffered during organized-team activities in 2018 cost him the entire regular season. Henry went on to miss four more games the following year while recovering from a tibia plateau fracture in his other knee. In total, the tight end has missed 22 games over the last three seasons.

Still, Henry's performance when available compares favorably to the best tight ends in the league. Since he entered the league in 2016, only six tight ends with at least 150 targets have averaged more than his 11.6 yards per reception. Of that group, only two have scored more touchdowns than Henry's 17 -- the New Orleans Saints' Jared Cook (18) and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce (27).

Those figures help illustrate Henry's upside. If he can remain healthy in 2020 and continue producing at a high level, he can expect to cash in next offseason, whether with the Chargers or another franchise.

