Several injuries on both the Chargers and Cowboys

The Chargers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for the first time since 2017, when they faced off on Thanksgiving. It was a one-sided game, with the Chargers coming out victorious after receiver Keenan Allen torched the secondary for 172 yards and a touchdown.

This year, the Cowboys are coming to SoFi Stadium and will be accompanied by a lot of fans at the game.

The injury report came out on Wednesday, and both teams have notable players missing from practice.

For the Chargers, the most notable name on the list is safety Derwin James missing with a toe injury. Now, James is coming off playing his first full game since 2019. It could just be a sore toe, and the Chargers are being precautionary. They did the same thing with running back Austin Ekeler last week. He missed two practice days, was limited Friday, and ultimately played on Sunday. Should know more Thursday when they practice.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga didn't practice on Wednesday after missing the second half of Sunday's matchup with Washington. The injury report says he has a back/groin injury. He has been dealing with a back injury for some time now.

Justin Jones went out with cramps on Sunday and didn't play in the second half either. It will be interesting to see if he will practice Thursday.

Nasir Adderley sustained a groin injury on Sunday but ended up coming back in and finishing the game. He didn't have the strongest of games, but the rest of the week for him will be something to monitor.

Chris Harris Jr. has a shoulder injury, and it will be something to keep an eye on because the defense needs him back there.

Kyler Fackrell was off to the side working out because of a knee injury.

Thursday will determine a lot for the Chargers as far as getting an idea on whether which players will or won't play.

For the Cowboys, it is about who didn't practice and who will miss the game.

One of the biggest names on this team is defensive end Demarcus Lawrence. He has been their best pass rusher the last few seasons. His production has gone down the two. NFL Network reported on Wednesday that Lawrence had broken his foot and will be out for some time. It is a brutal injury, mainly because he was the guy adding pressure to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cowboys will also be missing right tackle La'El Collins because he was hit with a five-game ban for abusing the league's substance abuse policy. That means that Terence Steele will start in place, according to owner Jerry Jones. That means edge rusher Joey Bosa could be in a for big game. The Cowboys offensive identity is about pounding the football and protecting the quarterback. They have had injuries on the offensive line and began throwing the football around.

Dak Prescott might be in for a long day because he is also missing his third receiver in Michael Gallup. He suffered a calf injury against Tampa Bay. Gallup has been a very good target that gets open at critical times of the game. Since coming into the league in 2018 and his numbers have grown. Not only will Dak miss him, so will CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper because together, but all three are also dangerous.

All three players are significant contributors for the Cowboys. They will each be out, so the Cowboys now need to scramble to get the best available players to come in. In addition, it is still unknown whether pass rusher Randy Gregory will face the Chargers after being placed in the COVID list. He will need two negative tests before Sunday in a 24-hour period to play.