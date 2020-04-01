Isaac Rochell Ranks Chargers' D-line as 'Best in the Country'

LOS ANGELES -- At a time when much of the nation must shelter in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Isaac Rochell has managed to remain upbeat about his situation.

"I am blessed that I am in the nicest part of the country," Rochell said during a Skype call with Sports Illustrated. "Being in Southern California, I can go across the street and go to the beach and do beach workouts."

The stay-at-home order California governor Gavin Newsom issued in March has kept public spaces like gyms closed, Rochell has stayed active by working out at the beach with fellow Chargers defensive linemen Jerry Tillery and Justin Jones. "It's actually been pretty good," Rochell said. "We were joking around. It's almost a blessing in disguise because it's forced us to get out on the beach and do some sand workouts we wouldn't normally do."

But while Rochell relishes the splendor of Southern California, he believes the area has more than just the nation's premier natural beauty.

"I think we're the best in the country," Rochell said of the Chargers' defensive line. "It's crazy because we have so much depth and depth with guys that can pass rush. You know, it's the name of the game now in the NFL. Can you pass rush? And we have."

Even with injuries affecting all levels of the defense last season, the Chargers managed to hold opponents to 21.6 points per game. The lion's share of the credit goes to the defensive front, headlined by Pro Bowl defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. The tandem combined for 29 tackles for loss, 43 hits on the quarterback, and 18.5 sacks last season despite Ingram missing three games.

"You talk about Joey Bosa, he's probably the best pass rusher, in my opinion, in the league," Rochell continues. "He's efficient. Melvin, unreal. And we got a rotation of guys inside that are unreal too. It's like, shoot, it's so easy for me to learn. I'm thankful for being around those guys and having the opportunity to just get better."

The Chargers used the offseason to build on that strength. Last month, they signed former Minnesota Vikings nose tackle Linval Joseph to anchor the defensive line. With Joseph in the fold, the unit now contains three Pro Bowlers as well as three recent top-90 picks in Jones, Tillery, and Uchenna Nwosu. Add in Rochell and second-year man Cortez Broughton, and Los Angeles' defensive front has enough versatility to create mismatches with nearly any opponent.

"That's the name of the game in the NFL too, creating mismatches," Rochell said. "So, yeah, [defensive coordinator Gus Bradley] definitely moves me around, which I'm super thankful for because I like to be able to do different things. And, again, we have guys like Corey Liuget, used to play for us. I learned a lot from him on the inside. And you got guys like Joey who I can learn a lot from on the outside. And I just mentioned Justin Jones, younger than me but I've learned a lot from him. Just talking about D-line, he's a beast. I'm just so thankful that I can utilize the guys around me and also be able to play inside and outside."

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH