Jahleel Addae Is Excited to Get Another Opportunity With the Chargers

Fernando Ramirez

It was a long process for safety Jahleel Addae. This offseason was about staying in shape, training in Carlsbad, California, while waiting for an opportunity. He had interest from some teams. The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders brought him in for workouts.

"I got the call, told my trainer at the time, and we went to work," explained Addae. "I got the details when I was going to come in. I was excited. I told the family I told my wife she's ecstatic for me got the call and had it obviously do the COVID test and whatnot. And everything worked out for me, and I'm ready to ball ready to play."

The call was from his former team, the Los Angeles Chargers. They took a chance on him in 2013, and he was a member of the team until 2018. He came in as an undrafted free agent and worked his way on to the 53-man roster. He now gets his second act with his former team.

"It was difficult," Addae said. "Like any player, you want to play, you want to get signed, you want to get going, you want to get acclimated with a new team. I felt like this was the best place for me to be. This is home. I'm familiar with it."

Addae has always been a vocal leader who extends his hand to the younger players like his mentor, former Chargers safety Eric Weddle did for him. Whenever a member of the media spoke to a young safety like Rayshawn Jenkins, Derwin James, or even defensive backs, they would all mention Addae as the guy who helped them understand the playbook.

"I'm a leader at heart," Addae said. "Where I was at last year, I was a leader. It's just the way I go about my business on being a pro and how I carry myself. I don't feel like I have to stand back at all. I know these guys like my brothers."

In 2019, the safety was cut by the team, and the Houston Texans signed him. He played all over the field for them the way he did in his final year for the Chargers. He faced his former team last season, and when his team won a close 27-20 game, he ran over to the opposing sideline, and he celebrated.

"I'm going to come back here and play the year after you leave; you get to play against old coaches or teammates," explained Addae. "If you're a competitor like I am, you're going to be fired up, and that's my game. I talk trash regardless of what team I'm on. I've been here for a while, and everyone knows that, so it's all fun, a game all love at the end of the day. And I'm just happy to compete wherever I am."

There have been some notable injuries to the defensive side of the ball, including most recent cornerback Chris Harris Jr. going on IR. That means defensive back Desmond King will move back to the slot, and the team needed a flexible defensive player.

"A guy like Jahleel gives us great flexibility with the back end," explained Bradley. "He can play strong, he can play free, he can play our dime position. So, it allows us to move those guys around, especially in a time right now with some injuries or you know, cold video, he's got to prepare for situations like that. So, I think the big thing with Jahleel is he gives us more flexibility."

He suited up against the Panthers on Sunday but didn't see the field. Now that he has been with the team for two weeks, he may be called upon Sunday against Tampa Bay.

"I came in this league undrafted," Addae said. "I came in this league as an underdog. Going into year eight, I still have to prove myself."

