2020 NFL Draft: Chargers, Jalen Hurts Hold Virtual Meeting

After parting ways with longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers appear likely to draft a successor in the 2020 NFL Draft. Though many expect that player to come in the first round, the team might instead use their top pick at another area and locate a signal-caller to develop in a subsequent round.

To that end, the Chargers have looked at quarterback prospects pegged to go in all three days of the draft. That list includes Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, who met with team brass on a virtual call during the evaluation process, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

While players such as LSU's Joe Burrow, Oregon's Justin Herbert, Utah State's Jordan Love, and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa will likely come off the board sometime in the first round, Hurts looks more likely to hear his name called sometime late on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft. If the Chargers prefer to invest the No. 6 overall pick on the offense line, linebacker, or another part of the roster, they will almost certainly do so at the expense of one of the "top" signal-callers in the class.

But while NFL teams by and large don't view Hurts as a premier prospect, he offers a skill set that few others in the rookie class can replicate. His size -- 6-foot-1, 222 pounds -- and athleticism compare favorably to the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott. Hurts also demonstrated significant improvement as a passer during his one season at Oklahoma, a sign that he might still have untapped potential in that part of the game.

The Chargers currently hold seven picks in the upcoming draft, all their original selections in each round. The team did not receive any compensatory picks due to signings made during free agency last offseason.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH